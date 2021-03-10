US Army Awards UH-60 Repair Contract to S3 AeroDefense

MILWAUKEE, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S3 AeroDefense is proud to celebrate their continued partnership with the US Army. In September 2020, the US Army awarded S3 with a five-year Firm-Fixed-Price (FFP) Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, solidifying what has already been a strong partnership between the two organizations. After over a year long bidding and research process with providers worldwide, the US Army has selected S3 as the sole partner to execute service for the entire US Army UH-60 Blackhawk Fleet pursuant to FAR 52.216-22 for overhaul and the repair of the Moog UH-60 Hydraulic APU Accumulators.

"The continued expansion of our in-house capabilities paired with strong OEM relationships, allows S3 AeroDefense to supply necessary safety and functionality repairs for every aircraft in their fleet. We are proud to support the US Army in this latest contract and beyond." said Mario De La Torre, Director of Sales - Americas, S3 AeroDefense.

The US Army recognized the unparalleled advantage of working with S3 and their over 16 years of award-winning company growth. By strategically utilizing their manufacturer direct partnerships, S3 provides the US Army with an array of the latest product upgrade and puts them on the forefront of innovations. S3 has been a choice partner by the US Army for 5 years of continued success across multiple different aircraft operational needs across the globe.

"At S3, being awarded this contract by the US Army solidifies our mission as a company and builds on the strong foundation we have built to service governments and military aircraft operators around the world," said Sebastien Imbert, Senior Vice President of Sales, S3 AeroDefense. "We are excited to continue the level of excellence that our partners are accustom to and grow our relationship with the US Army."

Work on overhaul units will be carried out at S3 AeroDefense's in-house repair shop in Milwaukee, WI all while mitigating long turnaround times and ensuring mission-readiness for the US Army. The Contract with the US Army allows S3 to add to the rapidly expanding growing list of global contracts.

About S3 AeroDefense:

Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, S3 AeroDefense is a recognized Worldwide leader in providing aircraft spares, component repair services and supply chain solutions to Military Aircraft Operators. Since its inception in 2005, S3 has been focused on quality, innovation and dedication to exceptional customer support. With a focus on OEM strategic distribution, S3 is the trusted solution provider to Customers and OEMs.

