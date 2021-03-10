Atmosphere Adds First Media's Blossom as Partner Channel

AUSTIN, Texas, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Atmosphere (www.atmosphere.tv), the leading streaming service for businesses – known for its network of free content channels (including CHIVE TV) – today announced extending its content distribution agreement with First Media to include Blossom (atmosphere.tv/channels/blossom-tv). Atmosphere announced adding So Yummy, another popular First Media channel, to its platform last year. Blossom joins the streaming service for business, currently available in over 10,000 businesses reaching more than 500,000 viewers per day.

Blossom features innovative content with creative life hacks and DIY projects. The channel, which is wildly popular on social media with over 70M total followers, will now be available to stream in businesses for free. This comes as Atmosphere rapidly expands their channel offerings to provide a wider variety of content for its growing list of diverse venues.

"The businesses streaming Atmosphere are always looking for new, engaging content and we are thrilled to offer Blossom as a new partner channel," said Leo Resig, Co-founder and CEO of Atmosphere. "Our customer base includes a growing number of health and beauty businesses, such as hair and nail salons, and this new channel is a perfect addition for them."

"We are happy to partner with Atmosphere TV to support thousands of businesses, entertain and increase engagement of their customers with So Yummy and Blossom" said Guy Oranim, CEO and co-founder of First Media. "We will get through this pandemic working and growing even stronger, together."

Created in early 2019, the Atmosphere platform has grown 2.5x and is currently adding approximately 1,000 new venues per month. In addition to the audio-optional programming, businesses can create custom promotions to run on their TVs to drive customer behavior using Atmosphere's digital signage tool. Last year, Atmosphere also rolled out its new Custom Playlist feature, which allows businesses to rotate the content from up to 5 channels to surface fresh and diverse content.

Atmosphere's audience reach continues to grow in a variety of venues including restaurants, hair salons, auto repair shops and gyms. According to Nielsen Atmosphere generates 600 million audience ad impressions per month. Atmosphere has spent the last year bolstering its advertising offering that includes granular targeting of audience segments, attribution and retargeting.

About First Media

First Media is an industry-leading publisher providing content for the savvy millennial woman. Serving a loyal female audience, First Media's social platforms Blossom, Blusher and So Yummy have more than 170 Million total followers and over 1.5 Billion monthly video views. First Media's cable TV division operates BabyFirst, the leading parent and baby network, and SO Yummy TV network. These networks are available in over 90 million US homes and in multiple countries around the globe. For more information, visit https://first.media.

About Atmosphere

Atmosphere is the leading streaming TV platform for businesses, offering more than 40 original and partner TV channels. The platform has been built from the ground up with proprietary content, technology and data to deliver unparalleled experiences for businesses and advertisers. The business was incubated within Chive Media Group (theCHIVE) and spun out in 2019. For more information, visit www.atmosphere.tv.

