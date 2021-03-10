InnoPhase Signs Global Distribution Agreement with Richardson RFPD

SAN DIEGO, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InnoPhase, a fabless semiconductor company specializing in extreme low-power wireless IoT solutions, signed a global distribution agreement with Richardson RFPD, an Arrow Electronics company.

Richardson RFPD, a global leader in the RF and wireless communications, IoT and power markets, now offers InnoPhase's Talaria TWO™ System on Chip (SoC), wireless modules and development kits. The innovative RF and wireless technology offers product designers access to ultra-low-power connectivity solutions for direct-to-cloud communications in the smart home, industrial, commercial, and health IoT markets. The agreement makes these modules available to customers globally for high-volume production.

"Signing a distribution agreement with Richardson RFPD is a significant step in our efforts to reach global electronics and IoT customers with our award-winning Talaria TWO solutions," said Greg Winner, vice president and general manager of the IoT Business Unit, InnoPhase.

Now available to order from Richardson RFPD, the InnoPhase Talaria TWO products, including INP2045 SoC, INP1010 and INP1011 modules, winner of Electronic Products 2020 product of the year, RF category, and the newly announced INP1012 and INP1013 miniaturized-modules, provide complete solutions with wireless connectivity plus an integrated microcontroller for edge-of-network IoT designs. The highly integrated, multi-protocol single-chip platform includes Wi-Fi and BLE5 connectivity for wireless data transfer, an embedded Arm® Cortex®-M3 microcontroller for system control and user applications, and advanced security elements for device safeguards.

Typical product applications include home automation, smart door locks, remote security cameras, sensor modules, portable patient monitoring devices, wearables and other energy-critical edge-of-network wireless IoT applications.

The distribution agreement with Richardson RFPD builds on InnoPhase's momentum and 2020 industry recognitions. InnoPhase received the Red Herring Top 100 Companies in North America, EE Times Silicon Top 100 awards, and is listed as a low-power innovator and major market player in ABI Research's fourth-quarter 2020 report.

To learn more visit www.innophaseinc.com and download product information or watch a product demonstration. Additionally, check out more videos at InnoPhase's YouTube channel or contact sales@innophaseinc.com.

About InnoPhase

InnoPhase, headquartered in San Diego, Calif., is a fabless wireless semiconductor platform company specializing in extreme low power wireless IoT solutions. It developed the award-winning Talaria TWO™ multi-protocol chipset with the world's lowest power Wi-Fi radio using a unique, programmable digital polar radio architecture. Customers are using it to create a wide range of innovative wireless products and solutions for the rapidly growing IoT market. For more information on InnoPhase, visit innophaseinc.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/innophase-signs-global-distribution-agreement-with-richardson-rfpd-301244005.html

SOURCE InnoPhase