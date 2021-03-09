Channel Control Merchants (CCM) Bolsters Senior Leadership Team with the Hiring of Off-Price Retail Expert Seth Marks and Forms Strategic Alliance with International Enterprises (IE) Inc

HATTIESBURG, Miss., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Channel Control Merchants (CCM), a KKR owned industry-leading extreme value retailer, has hired Seth Marks in the newly created role of Chief Merchandising Officer.

These changes position CCM as a leader and unique strategic option for retailers in need of reverse logistics services.

Seth joins CCM from International Enterprises Inc (IE) where he was CEO. Prior to his role at IE, Seth was the CEO of Hilco Wholesale Solutions and Chief Merchant for Hilco Merchant Resources. Seth is well known in the industry and as an innovator who has engineered unique strategic merchandising transformations across a number of world class retailers, wholesalers and liquidators.

Marks served as turnaround CEO of Liquidation World (formerly Big Lots Canada). Seth was also Senior Vice President of Merchandising at Overstock.com and Vice President of Merchandising at Big Lots U.S. Marks began his career at Hilco in 2000.

Additionally, CCM has entered into a strategic agreement with International Enterprises Inc (IE) a leader in reverse logistics, extreme value retail procurement and distribution services to combine buying power, supply chains and inventory recovery resources.

This new relationship helps position CCM as one of the industry's largest reverse logistics and direct to consumer extreme value retail service providers. Together, CCM & IE will help retailers and their vendors maximize asset recovery by capitalizing on their combined operations which include over 4 million sq ft of physical retail selling space in US and Canadian stores as well as 5 million sq ft across 11 US and Canadian distribution centers.

"I am so excited to add Seth to our world class leadership team and join forces with IE to transform the liquidation and reverse logistics industry to benefit retailers from any channel," said Robert Lynch, CEO of CCM.

Mike Farina International Enterprises founder and Chairman said, "We have worked as a strategic supplier to CCM for over 30 years, and I am so pleased to take our strategic retail partnership to the next level."

Media inquiries: media@ccmllc.com

Business inquiries: seth@ccmllc.com

About Channel Control Merchants

Channel Control Merchants, LLC is an extreme value retailer and exporter of brand sensitive secondary market inventories through physical retail and wholesale channels. The Company sources inventories from major retailers and manufacturers and processes the merchandise through its reverse logistics facilities. The Company meets its suppliers' specific geographic distribution requirements for resale by selling through its more than 4 million square feet of retail space. The Company's retail division has three banners: Dirt Cheap, Treasure Hunt and Dirt Cheap Building Supplies across 120+ stores located in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Texas and Ontario, Canada. The stores provide a unique "treasure hunting" shopping experience by offering a wide variety of brand-name merchandise across multiple categories under one roof at extreme savings.

About International Enterprises Inc

International Enterprises Inc (dba IE Retail Ventures) has been a leader in reverse logistics, extreme value retail procurement and distribution since 1984. Founded by Michael Farina as International Enterprises (I.E.), I.E. With over 1 million sq ft in three company owned distribution centers IE has bought and sold over $10 billion dollars of closeouts, overstocks, salvage product, MOS (marked-out-of-stock), customer returns and other varieties of inventory across all product categories. Headquartered near the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Massillon, Ohio, I.E. Retail Ventures is building upon its legacy and is rapidly growing its reverse logistics supply chain network.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/channel-control-merchants-ccm-bolsters-senior-leadership-team-with-the-hiring-of-off-price-retail-expert-seth-marks-and-forms-strategic-alliance-with-international-enterprises-ie-inc-301243275.html

SOURCE Channel Control Merchants