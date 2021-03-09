Crash Champions Collision Centers Select Overall Parts Solutions As Their Preferred Parts Procurement Supplier

NEW LENOX, Ill. and GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Crash Champions, LLC ("Crash Champions" or "the Company"), an established leader in automotive collision repair, announced today that it has selected Overall Parts Solutions, Inc. (OPS) and OPS Technologies as its preferred parts procurement platform. Enterprise-wide implementation of the OPS Technology Suite will allow Crash Champions to leverage a standardized parts ordering solution to help accelerate the Company's growth in sales.

"OPS Technology Suite will be invaluable as we continue to deliver best-in-class service." states, Matt Ebert

Crash Champions has worked with OPS to achieve a successful implementation of its parts procurement tool. While Crash Champions' management system allows shops to manage repairs and accounts and communicate with all of their customers, the OPS suite of products provides online access to parts ordering, parts availability, order status updates, return processing, parts credit tracking, and delivery notifications.

"Crash Champions' mission is to surpass our customers' expectations by providing the highest quality automotive repairs," stated Matt Ebert, founder and CEO of Crash Champions. "Our implementation of the OPS Technology Suite will be invaluable as we continue to deliver best-in-class service to our customers throughout the region. OPS's robust procurement and logistics tools will help Crash Champions' shops to consistently deliver on our mission with efficiency, accuracy, and quality."

"We are excited about our new partnership with Crash Champions," said Nick Bossinakis, CEO and co-founder of OPS. "We are committed to supporting the success of Crash Champions' mission through our industry-leading customer service, products, and flexible resources."

"The OPS suite of products is ideally suited to support Crash Champions' goals of efficiency and excellence in customer service," explained Sib Bahjat, COO and co-founder of OPS. "The combination of OPS Technologies with Crash Champions provides a holistic approach to collision center management, enabling improved order accuracy and increased transaction efficiency, and ultimately helping to provide an exceptional customer experience."

About Crash Champions

Crash Champions began in 1999 with a small shop in New Lenox, IL, called New Lenox Auto Body. After over 15 years of owning a small neighborhood collision center, Matt Ebert wanted to bring his vision to towns throughout the Chicagoland area. In 2014, the company's name was changed to Crash Champions-New Lenox and the brand began to grow. Since 2014, the Crash Champions organization has grown to have numerous collision centers throughout the Chicago market and has become a regional leader in collision repair. In 2020, with Crash Champions' historic success, the company began its rapid growth strategy with its first out-of-market acquisition located in Columbus, OH. Today, Crash Champions is one of the largest collision repair MSO's, with 60 locations total across Illinois, Ohio, Wisconsin, Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and California. For more information, visit www.crashchampions.com

