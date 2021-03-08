Astrapi Corporation awarded a United States Air Force (USAF) AFVentures Phase I contract

DALLAS, March 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Astrapi Corporation has been awarded its second Phase I SBIR contract from the United States Air Force. This is in addition to a USAF Agility Prime STTR Phase I also recently awarded to Astrapi.

The new contract, awarded through AFVentures, is based on Astrapi's advanced signal protection capability, Symbol Waveform Hopping (SWH). Astrapi recently completed the competitive Catalyst Cyber Space program, sponsored by the Air Force Research Lab/Space Vehicles directorate, with admission based upon Air Force interest in SWH.



Recent interest coincides with issuance of Astrapi U.S. Patent No. 10,931,403, "Communications Devices, Systems, Software and Methods Employing Symbol Waveform Hopping".

Symbol Waveform Hopping (SWH) is a new physical-layer Low Probability of Intercept (LPI) communication technology. It is like frequency hopping (FH), but in the time domain instead of the frequency domain. Unlike FH, SWH is theoretically secure. Unlike encryption, SWH has no latency or power overhead. SWH is secure against any amount of conventional or quantum computing, because the challenge it poses is not computational complexity; SWH is protected by resolution against the noise floor.

SWH has broad application across multiple sectors. This technology represents a major derivative advancement of Astrapi's Spiral Modulation capability. Astrapi continues to make foundational improvements at the core physical layer of the communications stack.

Dr. Jerrold Prothero, Founder and CEO of Astrapi Corporation, stated "Symbol Waveform Hopping is a transformative capability for signal protection. No other technology can fully protect a signal with the latency and power efficiency of Symbol Waveform Hopping. And, looking forward, it is fully secure against quantum computers. Symbol Waveform Hopping is equivalent to forcing potential signal interceptors to recognize an image that is smaller than their pixel size. No amount of computation can improve resolution."

Symbol Waveform Hopping exploits the huge symbol waveform design space that is characteristic of Astrapi's patented Spiral Modulation technology. Astrapi developed the use of Polynomial Symbol Waveform (PSW) alphabets, in which each short message ("symbol") corresponds to a particular bandlimited polynomial. By creating many PSW alphabets, SWH enables switching between PSW alphabets in a pseudo-random process known only to the sender and intended receiver.

Astrapi is the pioneer of Spiral Modulation, which opens an unexplored area for innovation at the core of telecommunications. Currently Astrapi has thirteen US patents issued, with more pending and with corresponding international patent coverage. Based on a generalization of Euler's formula, the foundational mathematics for telecommunications, Astrapi provides fundamentally new ways to optimize the use of the spectrum. By applying this new mathematics to signal modulation, Astrapi is able to improve the trade-off between the four fundamental parameters in telecommunications: bandwidth, signal power, data throughput, and error rate. The resulting efficiency translates into higher spectral performance with more bits available at a lower cost. Derivative technologies support unique capabilities for Low Probability of Intercept (LPI) communication and in-the-field measurement of real-world nonstationary spectra. Further information at http://www.astrapi-corp.com

Established in 2017, AFWERX is a product of the U.S. Air Force, directly envisioned by former Secretary of the Air Force Heather Wilson. Her vision of AFWERX — to solve some of the toughest challenges that the Air Force faces through innovation and collaboration amongst our nation's top subject matter experts. AFWERX serves as a catalyst to unleash new approaches for the warfighter through a growing ecosystem of innovators. AFWERX and the U.S. Air Force are committed to exploring viable solutions and partnerships to further strengthen the Air Force, which could lead to additional prototyping, R&D, and follow-on production contracts.

