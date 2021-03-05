Margex, a Leading Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange, Partners with OpenMonet to Allow for Seamless and Decentralized Cryptocurrency Payment Options

MAHE, Seychelles, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenMonet's Peer-to-Peer solution is unique to the cryptocurrency market as it allows for no communication between buyers and sellers during the entire trading process, making the speed and convenience when purchasing or selling crypto unparalleled.



The P2P platform, available to all users directly on Margex, automatically finds the best available offers in 150+ fiat currencies and 400+ payment methods, and presents them to the user, at a much lower cost.



The partnership puts Margex as a front-runner when it comes to cryptocurrency deposits and withdrawals compared to other bitcoin-based trading platforms.



Users can now get bitcoin directly on the derivatives exchange in a few simple steps as follows:

1. Visit the wallet section of Margex and click on "Deposit"

2. Choose your payment method and country of residence

3. Choose the best offer and complete the purchase



OpenMonet's simplified verification process and non-invasive limits make it a fulfilling partner for Margex, which aims to disrupt the cryptocurrency trading industry by offering the best-in-class user experience.



The huge selection of payment methods such as PayPal, credit card, wire transfers, and many more, enhance Margex's accessibility and top-notch user experience by making trading Bitcoin accessible in almost any country in the world in less than 3 minutes.





Margex is a leading cryptocurrency trading platform that allows users to profit no matter where the market moves, thanks to available long and short orders with up to 100x leverage on all trading pairs such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Yearn.Finance, EOS, and Litecoin.



About OpenMonet

OpenMonet is a peer-to-peer service that allows cryptocurrency users from all over the world to buy or sell cryptos almost instantly without having to deal with high fees, unrealistic orders, or centralized entities.



This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/margex-a-leading-cryptocurrency-derivatives-exchange-partners-with-openmonet-to-allow-for-seamless-and-decentralized-cryptocurrency-payment-options-301241207.html

SOURCE Margex