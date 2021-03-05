SpeakEasy Cannabis Engages Torrey Hills Capital

/THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

ROCK CREEK, BC, March 4, 2021 /CNW/ - SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Ltd. (CSE:EASY) (OTC:SPBBF) ( Frankfurt: 39H) ("SpeakEasy" or the "Company"), a holder of a federal licence to cultivate, process and sell cannabis under the Cannabis Act, is pleased to announce that it has engaged San Diego Torrey Hills Capital, Inc. ("Torrey Hills Capital"), a Rancho Santa Fe, California based investor relations firm, to provide market awareness and investor relations services to the Company, subject to acceptance by the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). Cliff Mastricola is the principal of Torrey Hills Capital and will be responsible for all activities related to SpeakEasy.

Torrey Hills Capital is a leading investor and financial public relations firm specializing in small and microcap companies. Torrey Hills Capital will increase awareness about SpeakEasy through its established relationships with investment professionals, investment advisors, and money managers focused on the microcap market space. This will allow the Company to build and maintain an informed investor audience in both the U.S. and Canadian marketplaces.

Torrey Hills Capital has been engaged at a rate of US$6,500 per month for an initial term of three months. After the initial term, the agreement will be automatically extended, subject to a 30-day termination notice by either party. SpeakEasy has also agreed to a one-time grant of 200,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") exercisable at a price of C$0.54 per share for a period of three years. The Options will be subject to the terms of the Company's stock option plan and will vest in accordance with the provisions therein and the policies of the CSE.

Torrey Hills Capital currently has no direct or indirect interest in the securities of SpeakEasy, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest except pursuant to the exercise of the above referenced Options.

The appointment of Torrey Hills Capital as an investor relations consultant of SpeakEasy and the granting of the Options remain subject to regulatory acceptance of applicable filings with the CSE.

About Torrey Hills Capital

Torrey Hills Capital was formed in 1998 and is headquartered in Rancho Santa Fe, California. The team of professionals offers experience and expertise in investor relations, corporate communications, non-deal roadshows, and market support activities. Torrey Hills Capital specializes in the development and marketing of emerging growth companies which trade in the United States (NYSE, AMEX, and OTC) and in Canada (TSX, TSX-V, and CSE). Marketing activities articulate key investment attributes, strategic direction, and financial expectations, which combine to ensure that client market value fully reflects past achievements and future opportunities. Further information is available atwww.torreyhillscapital.com

About SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Ltd.

SpeakEasy Cannabis Club Ltd. holds a cultivation, processing and sales licence issued by Health Canada under the Cannabis Act. SpeakEasy owns 290 acres of land in Rock Creek, British Columbia, and leverages five generations of farming experience in B.C. as well as its favorable location to grow and process high-quality cannabis products at low cost. SpeakEasy cultivates small batch, high quality craft cannabis at scale in a portion of its 63,200 square foot indoor cannabis complex and has completed its harvest of its 60-acre outdoor field. Total yearly production of cannabis flower and biomass is projected to be in excess of 70,000 kilograms per year once in full production.

On behalf of the Board of the Directors

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause SpeakEasy ' s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking statements in this document include statements concerning SpeakEasy's intent to produce and sell high quality craft cannabis, and all other statements that are not statements of historical fact.

Although SpeakEasy believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by their nature forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. By their nature, these statements involve a variety of assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, levels of activity and achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; COVID-19, adverse industry events; future legislative and regulatory developments involving cannabis; the Company ' s ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; the cannabis and hemp industries and markets in Canada and generally; the demand for CBD distillate, cannabis and cannabis related products, the ability of SpeakEasy to implement its business strategies; competition; the ability of SpeakEasy to obtain and retain all applicable licences under the Cannabis Act and other assumptions, risks and uncertainties.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

