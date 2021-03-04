JLL Taps VergeSense To Better Understand Workplace Trends And Space Utilization With Data

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VergeSense , creator of the Workplace Analytics Platform that uses intelligent sensors and AI to help businesses better understand how employees use office space has announced a global reseller agreement with JLL (NYSE:JLL). JLL Technologies (JLLT)—the business division of JLL delivering technology solutions that transform how organizations acquire, manage, operate and experience space—has also deployed VergeSense's technology in several JLL offices across the world, including JLLT's corporate HQ in San Francisco.

VergeSense technology and data enable customers to:

Better understand utilization of space with data around number of occupants in open rooms, collaboration areas and conference rooms.

Collect data on movement of people throughout the space and where people are congregating.

Know the condition of spaces to determine whether they need to be reset and cleaned for the next meeting.

Collect data on how amenities are being used.

Detect ghost meetings and conference room no-shows to make sure resources are effectively used.

Collect attendance data to ensure offices are not exceeding capacity.

Since the company's public launch in August 2017, VergeSense has experienced tremendous growth, adding recent customers across 29 countries including Fresenius, Telus, Rapid7, Cisco, and at Fortune 500 companies in the technology, consumer products, financial, life science and energy sectors. VergeSense collects millions of data points across over 40M square feet around the world every day. Leading a new class of workplace enterprise AI solutions, in the past 12 months, VergeSense has doubled its ecosystem of strategic integrations. Now, the company is expanding its partnership with JLL through deeper integrations with JLLT solutions and partners including JLL Jet , iOFFICE , FM:Systems and more.

Technology like VergeSense will allow companies and offices to better prepare for a hybrid workplace approach. A key focus for enterprises using VergeSense is to transform office space from an expense burden to a competitive advantage. The National Association for Business Economics found that around 65 percent of companies have allowed "most" or "all" of their staff members to work from home during the pandemic, and about half of respondents said they plan to continue the policies until the second half of the year.

"VergeSense provides JLL and our clients with the data necessary to power the evolution of the hybrid workplace and the safe return to offices," said Yishai Lerner, Co-CEO at JLLT. "Not only does real-time data from VergeSense deep-learning sensors offer unprecedented visibility into how spaces work, but it also facilitates a better, more productive and safer employee experience."

About VergeSense

VergeSense is a Workplace Analytics Platform trusted by enterprises across the globe. Businesses use VergeSense to transform their static office into a dynamic workplace that matches today's employee needs and expectations. Its AI-driven platform includes intelligent sensors that collect real-time data, dashboards and insights that drive workplace strategy, and integrations with the leading workplace technologies. Today VergeSense analyzes over 40 million square feet and supports customers across 29 countries, including 26 of the Fortune 500. VergeSense has integration partnerships with some of the leading workplace technology providers to help customers have the best end-to-end experience, so employees feel safe, productive, and at their best. For more information visit http://www.vergesense.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/jll-taps-vergesense-to-better-understand-workplace-trends-and-space-utilization-with-data-301240689.html

SOURCE VergeSense