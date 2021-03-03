Las Vegas Valley Water District Selects VODA.ai's Machine Learning to Support Decision-Making

BOSTON, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VODA.ai today announced it has signed with the Las Vegas Valley Water District as their exclusive provider of artificial intelligence and machine learning decision support software. VODA.ai is excited to partner with LVVWD to provide a virtual condition assessment of their entire water main pipe network.

Smart decisions with artificial intelligence

"In this challenging time, we are excited to use the predictive modeling from VODA.ai as another tool to help make better decisions in the future," said Doa Ross, Deputy General Manager – Engineering at SNWA and LVVWD. "When Las Vegas Water District replaces pipes, we often have only two pieces of information to make expensive decisions: the age of the pipes and the history of pipe failures. With VODA.ai's daVinci machine learning toolset, we can now make more informed decisions."

"The team at LVVWD is a great partner and has been collaborating with us to refine the results of our daVinci engine for years. By expanding this partnership, we are working with the LVVWD team to expand functionality that empowers the broader utility industry as well as helping LVVWD continue to serve the growing population and work toward its goal of a sustainable and efficient water system," said George Demosthenous, CEO at VODA.ai.

About VODA.ai: VODA.ai uses artificial intelligence to assess the condition of water mains and help water utilities make smart decisions managing pipe assets. VODA.ai is a Software as a Service company serving utilities worldwide. It is headquartered in Boston Massachusetts.

About Las Vegas Valley Water District: The Las Vegas Valley Water District is a not-for-profit water utility that began providing water to the Las Vegas Valley in 1954. The LVVWD serves more than 1.5 million people within the City of Las Vegas and Unincorporated Clark County and is a member of the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/las-vegas-valley-water-district-selects-vodaais-machine-learning-to-support-decision-making-301239926.html

SOURCE VODA.ai