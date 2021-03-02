Blake Willson Group Wins $25M USDA Rural Development BPA Prime Contract

ARLINGTON, Va., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blake Willson Group is proud to announce our recently awarded $25M Blank Purchase Agreement (BPA) prime contract with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development (USDA-RD). USDA-RD's mission is to help improve the economy and quality of life in rural America through loans, grants and loan guarantees to support rural housing, small business, economic development, etc. USDA-RD also supports and guarantees loans to businesses through banks, credit unions and community-managed lending pools and provides technical assistance to help communities develop community empowerment programs.

This opportunity combines Blake Willson Group with Summit Consulting, a specialized analytics advisory firm that is an industry leader supporting federal agencies, financial institutions, and litigators as well as CohnReznick, one of our nation's top accounting and advisory firms supporting federal, state, and local government agencies.

We are excited to bring together a dynamic team with complementary skill sets and backgrounds to support USDA-RD's critical mission during one of our nation's most difficult times.

R.J. Blake, Founder & CEO at Blake Willson Group said, "We are honored to have been awarded this contract and look forward to supporting USDA-RD's mission in helping improve the economy and quality of life of rural Americans. This one is near and dear to our hearts."

Drew Griffin, Sr. Vice President further stated, "This is a huge win for Blake Willson Group as it deepens our valued relationship with USDA where we've supported as prime under the OCFO since 2019 and brings us into new types of work serving as a testament to all the hard work, dedication, and professionalism shown by our entire team. A big component of winning this work was having strong past performance, only possible through the day-to-day impact every team member makes with our customers that leaves a positive reputation for us as a whole."

About Blake Willson Group

Blake Willson Group is a licensed CPA firm with a skilled team of dynamic individuals dedicated to providing timely, cost-effective, and forward-thinking solutions to clients. Headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, BWG serves the Washington, D.C. metro area and beyond. The firm holds Department of VA-certified (CVE) Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) status, is an SBA 8(a) program participant, and is ISO 9001:2015 certified.

