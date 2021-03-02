 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

World Sports Network the Latest to Secure Vendor Registration License in Virginia

PRNewswire  
March 02, 2021 12:28pm   Comments
Share:

ISELIN, N.J., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As of March 1, 2021, WSN is finally able to provide a suite of sports betting services to residents of Virginia.

WSN has expanded its operations significantly since the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 was deemed unconstitutional by the US Supreme Court in May 2018.

This latest authorization comes at an exciting time for those residents in Virginia, with a number of sports betting platforms having been authorized since the state officially opened its doors for business in January 2021.

Since then, WSN has gone on to secure various types of regulatory approval in a total of 11 states. WSN is focused on delivering sports news coverage, match statistics, and the various tools needed by fans to stay informed and up to date on all the latest developments in their sport of choice.

Press contact:
Gustave Seeberg
gustave.seeberg@wsn.com
+4526608652

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/world-sports-network-the-latest-to-secure-vendor-registration-license-in-virginia-301238778.html

SOURCE World Sports Network

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com