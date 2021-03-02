Hucu.ai Partners With Nonnatech To Reimagine Remote Patient Monitoring

CHICAGO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hucu.ai and Nonnatech, announce a new partnership to enhance the care experience for healthcare professionals, seniors and their families across the country.

Together, Hucu.ai and Nonnatech offer a comprehensive solution to be able to quickly share relevant monitoring data with other stakeholders (PCPs, specialists, therapists, aids, and even families) and coordinate care most efficiently. Stakeholders using Nonnatech's RPM solution will have the ability to leverage Hucu.ai's HIPAA compliant patient-centered messaging plug-in.

Nonnatech is a scalable remote patient monitoring (RPM) platform, leveraging unobtrusive wireless sensors to remotely monitor the health of patients. Nonnatech's platform aggregates patient data, converting it into actionable information. Advanced analytics help identify early changes in a patient's health status and potential serious problems before they occur while also allowing clinicians to get reimbursed under RPM codes.

The Hucu.ai plug-in is built to allow health-tech companies to focus on their core competency and leave the secure messaging expertise to Hucu.ai. Hucu.ai supports patient-centered collaboration among professionals across organizations with easy real-time messaging, sharing of photos, videos and documents, while also using built-in algorithms to prioritize patients based on their specific needs. It helps breakdown communication silos so that patients get the timely care they deserve. Embed Hucu.ai messaging into your technology solution: https://www.hucu.ai/partners/

"This partnership is an example of how innovative companies can work together and provide more value to healthcare organizations - it's like 1+1 = 5", said Asif Khan, CEO - Hucu.ai.

Gary German, CEO of Nonnatech, added: "With this partnership, clinicians across different organizations can communicate with each other in the context of a patient they are monitoring remotely. Nonnatech's RPM with Hucu.ai improves connectivity, provider efficiency, and quality outcomes".

About Hucu.ai: Hucu.ai's mobile/web apps allow for easy messaging among teams within an organization, with outside organizations, and with patients & families via a separate messaging mode - all in the context of a given patient. No IT staff required, launches in minutes, and provides deep care coordination analytics.

About Nonnatech: Founded on proactive care, Nonnatech uses predictive analytics, specialized monitoring capabilities, and alerts to track patients and reduce hospitalizations. It provides clinicians with valuable real-time actionable information for continuous monitoring of patients. https://www.nonnatech.com/

