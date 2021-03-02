Cambium Networks Brings Fast, Cost-Effective Wi-Fi 6 to N.C. Students

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM), a leading global provider of wireless networking solutions, today announced its multi-year agreement with the school district of Burke County, N.C., with the addition of Wi-Fi 6 access points to provide multi-gigabit speeds in classrooms.

Using E-Rate funding for education, Burke County will upgrade its network to the latest Wi-Fi 6 technology to improve learning for students. The project, which began in late 2020, is delivering 1,500 multi-gigabit high-density access points to the district's 27 schools and 12,000 students. This will allow students to simultaneously use Zoom and view streaming videos in the classroom using the latest XV3-8 access points, as well as XMS cloud management that seamlessly integrates with Google G-Suite and other embedded education systems.

"When the technology works, the students win, and so does our community. That is especially important as we navigate the pandemic and students return in March," said Dr. Melanie Honeycutt, CIO of the Burke County School District . "Cambium is our solution for great performance at an affordable price for high density classrooms, and just in time as COVID accelerated our 1:1 laptop program and the increased use of streaming video."

Cambium's Wi-Fi 6 and XMS end-to-end cloud-management solutions provide multi-gigabit Wi-Fi access at a proven low total cost of ownership. With easy integration to existing systems, planning, provisioning, installation and centralized cloud management, Cambium's solutions can be rapidly deployed to deliver end-to-end multi-gigabit wireless speeds.

"We love to work with visionary and discerning customers," said Atul Bhatnagar, president and CEO, Cambium Networks. "Dr. Honeycutt and Burke County understand that this is the time to address the digital divide. They have done so in a way that gives students what they require for excellence in education."

The multi-gigabit Wi-Fi access in the classroom is only as good as the broadband network that supports it. Cambium Networks offers both wireless infrastructure and Wi-Fi access solutions. More and more schools and businesses are expanding their private networks to include fixed wireless broadband infrastructure that provides the Wi-Fi network the performance and reliability of fiber at a fraction of the cost and time to deploy. Fixed wireless solutions from Cambium Networks include software-defined radios that use the 60 GHz millimeter wave, 5 GHz, CBRS or licensed frequencies and leverage the latest industry standards. Unified under a centralized cloud-first management platform, Cambium makes it easy to mix and match standards-based technologies to best leverage performance while controlling costs.

Dr. Honeycutt will share her views on the "Wireless Today in Education: Opportunities, Challenges and Solutions" webinar on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM CST or Contact us.

