NorthStar Anesthesia Transitions to Serve Baptist Health Hardin

IRVING, Texas, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthStar Anesthesia, an industry leader in providing modernized anesthesia care for over two decades, has completed a successful transition to provide anesthesia services for Baptist Health Hardin.

On February 1, 2021, NorthStar went live with their anesthesia services at the 300-bed hospital in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

"NorthStar is excited to provide our anesthesia services to Baptist Health Hardin and help to continue their vision of leading in clinical excellence and providing compassionate care," said NorthStar CEO Adam Spiegel. "We are proud to continue serving the community with a majority of existing anesthesiologists and nearly all incumbent CRNAs. We are one team at NorthStar, and we look forward to serving patients in the central Kentucky area."

Baptist Health Hardin is an integrated system of providers and facilities serving approximately 400,000 residents in 10 Central Kentucky counties with 550-plus physicians and advanced practice clinicians in over 40 specialties. They were named the Murray State CRNA Clinical Site of the Year in 2020.

Baptist Health Hardin asked NorthStar to help modernize their anesthesia services because of NorthStar's exceptional track record nationwide and commitment to delivering the highest level of quality care.

"We reached out to NorthStar for a solution that would meet our needs, and they delivered a very high quality, effective and seamless transition," said Rita Pardee, Assistant Vice President of Surgical Services at Baptist Health Hardin. "Surgeons are very happy with the service, as well as the clinical providers, and the administration of the department. We are fortunate that NorthStar could help us and the timing was right for our organization to make the transition. We are very appreciative for the anesthesia service, the partnership, and the professionalism NorthStar brings to our table."

An overwhelming majority of incumbent anesthesiologists and over 92% of Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) who were already serving patients at Baptist Health Hardin decided to continue working with NorthStar. NorthStar has already made multiple staff promotions, including the Chief CRNA and Medical Director, both of whom are local to the Elizabethtown area and worked at the facility prior to NorthStar assuming anesthesia services.

"Our team could not be more pleased with how seamless the transition of our anesthesia care has been since NorthStar began working with us," said Dennis Johnson, President of Baptist Health Hardin. "The benefits have been immediately apparent in boosting the efficiency and flexibility of our anesthesiologists and CRNAs, all while continuing to provide the highest level of care to our patients. We look forward to our future with NorthStar and taking advantage of the innovation they will help us bring to anesthesia care for the benefit of patients."

About NorthStar Anesthesia

NorthStar Anesthesia is a company of caregivers, founded by an anesthesiologist and a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist (CRNA). With more than 2,000 anesthesiologists and CRNAs under its banner, NorthStar partners with more than 170 hospitals and medical centers to deliver a more productive and efficient model of anesthesia care. Its "care team" approach focuses on the provision of high quality care while measurably improving operating room performance. For more information, visit www.northstaranesthesia.com.

