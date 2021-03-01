Guardian Life Expands Portfolio with Guaranteed Universal Life

NEW YORK, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian Life) announced an alliance with Protective Life Insurance Company to make Protective Lifetime Assurance Universal Life available through Guardian's financial representatives. The product allows clients to lock-in competitively priced premiums for the life of their policy and offers level pricing with the longevity of permanent life insurance. Policyholders can also recoup a portion of their paid premiums, at no added cost, starting at year ten if they decide to cancel the policy.

"As a mutual company, serving more people and working with them to find insurance for their needs is our mission," stated Leyla Lesina, Head of Agency Distribution. "Our relationship with Protective Life Insurance Company expands our product portfolio and allows us to help more clients."

In the past year, Guardian has also introduced a care conversion option rider that guarantees the availability of a long-term care rider upon conversion from a term to permanent policy; a charitable benefit rider to its suite of term life insurance; and whole life and term life insurance solutions for those living with HIV.

"This past year has exemplified how important it is to prepare for the future. Listening to customers, learning what's important to them, and creating solutions in their best interest is at the heart of our core values," said Matt Riebel, Chief Distribution Officer, Protection Division, Protective Life Insurance Company. "We're excited that with the aid of Guardian's financial representatives we can help more people protect those who are most precious to them."

About The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America® (Guardian Life)

Every day, Guardian provides Americans the protection they deserve through our insurance and wealth management products and services. Since our founding in 1860, our long-term view has helped our customers prepare for whatever life brings whether starting a family, planning for the future or taking care of employees. Today, we're a Fortune 250 mutual company and a leading provider of life, disability, dental, and other benefits for individuals, at the workplace and through government sponsored programs. The Guardian community of over 9,000 employees and our network of over 2,500 financial representatives is committed to serving with expertise when, where and how our clients need us. Our commitments rest on a strong financial foundation, which at year-end 2019 included $9.3 billion in capital and $1.7 billion in operating income.

Guardian is not affiliated with Protective and Guardian does not assume any responsibility or liability for non-Guardian products or services, including those offered by Protective.

