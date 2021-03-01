Blue Ridge Networks and GlobalSeis Inc. Partner to Bring Zero-Trust Cybersecurity Solutions to Customers in Latin America

CHANTILLY, Va., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Ridge Networks and GlobalSeis Inc. today announced that the two companies have established an alliance to provide proven endpoint and critical infrastructure cybersecurity solutions for the Latin American enterprise markets.

GlobalSeis offers a best-of-breed approach to complex business challenges for customers in Colombia, Mexico, Peru, Chile and Dallas, Texas. This alliance will allow the company to leverage Blue Ridge Networks' patented cybersecurity solutions, AppGuard ® and LinkGuard™.

Blue Ridge Networks has worked with high profile government agencies and private entities in more than 120 countries to deploy these zero-trust cybersecurity solutions. The introduction of AppGuard ® and LinkGuard™ will provide GlobalSeis customers with unprecedented protection against zero-day and persistent directed cyberattacks, as well as the tools necessary for their protection and peace of mind.

"Our zero-trust cyber solutions provide GlobalSeis the ability to deliver its customers the proactive defense businesses require in today's threat landscape," said Mark Webber, Vice President of Sales for Blue Ridge Networks. "With GlobalSeis, we have a partner that understands business intelligence and the critical importance of proactive protection. Blue Ridge Networks looks forward to delivering the industry's best zero-trust network protection and end point defense in the market."

Mario Morales President and CEO from GlobalSeis said, "At GlobalSeis the core of our customers are in the financial sector and are particularly sensitive to zero day attacks – we offer our clients a true and tested service leveraging AppGuard ® and LinkGuard™ as the core technology that empowers our service."

ABOUT BLUE RIDGE NETWORKS, Inc.

Blue Ridge Networks is a proven zero-trust cybersecurity solution innovator delivering network segmentation, remote access, and endpoint cybersecurity solutions that eliminate vulnerabilities to critical network infrastructure and prevent exfiltration of mission critical data. The company has successfully provided resilient, scalable, and affordable cybersecurity systems, software, and managed services for over 20 years, protecting critical operations of its government and enterprise customers.

ABOUT GlobalSeis

GlobalSeis provides business software solutions that create sustainable compliance programs for the financial services industry. We are innovating the compliance space by developing software solutions to maximize the efficiency and effectiveness of compliance processes. At Global Seis, fighting the ever-changing landscape of transaction complexity is more than a business. Incorporated in November 2014 in Colombia, the company is led by a core team with an accumulated experience of more than 150 years in finance, artificial intelligence, Big Data analysis and finance. The company is headquartered in Bogotá, Colombia, with offices in Dallas, Texas, USA, Mexico City, Lima, Peru, Santiago de Chile.

