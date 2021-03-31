Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. Announces FDA Approval and Commercial Launch of New Physician Programmer Platform

MINNEAPOLIS, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) ("Inspire"), a medical technology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative and minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea, today announced receipt of U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") approval for the new Inspire physician programmer platform. The most significant enhancement associated with this approval is the new telemetry cable which enables Bluetooth® connectivity to the programmer tablet.



"In addition to the recently announced approval for the Inspire two-incision procedure, the launch of our new physician programmer platform further demonstrates our long-term commitment to patients through Inspire's continued investment in our innovative technologies," said Tim Herbert, President and Chief Executive Officer of Inspire Medical Systems. "The new Inspire physician programmer platform provides multiple key benefits for physicians when managing their patients' sleep apnea treatment with Inspire therapy."

The new platform provides four key enhancements over the existing product. First, the new design incorporates guided workflows, which direct clinicians step-by-step through the patient management process from initial Inspire activation, to titration sleep studies, and all the way through long-term patient follow-up visits. Secondly, a new programmer cable has been introduced that provides additional flexibility, comfort and ease of use with a new night-mode that utilizes IR illumination for sleep studies, significantly improved telemetry range, comprehensive user feedback, as well as incorporating new on-cable controls. Third, the new platform interfaces with Inspire Cloud and supports the upload of patient reports for longitudinal patient management and further expands the Inspire digital ecosystem.

Lastly, the new Inspire physician programmer is the foundation for our physician platform of the future. The programmer cable is field-upgradable to support future products, such as the development-stage Inspire V neurostimulator. This new platform also supports further Inspire Cloud integration, providing for potential remote programming, which is also currently under development effort.

Inspire Medical Systems to Participate in Wells Fargo R&D Spotlight Call

Inspire will participate in the Wells Fargo MedTech R&D Spotlight Call Series on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To listen to a live webcast, please visit the Investors section of the Inspire website at www.inspiresleep.com . The webcast replay will be available on the Inspire website for two weeks following the completion of the call.

