ATLANTA, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreyOrange Senior Vice President and Global Chief Operating Officer, Jeff Cashman has been named to the Supply & Demand Chain Executive 2021 "Pros to Know." The annual Pros to Know list recognizes supply chain executives whose leadership and accomplishments offer a roadmap for other leaders looking to leverage supply chain strategy or technology for a competitive advantage.



"Jeff's comprehensive understanding of supply chain ecosystems, strategies and operating models is highly beneficial to our customers and to GreyOrange as an organization," said Samay Kohli, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, GreyOrange. "His market insights are grounded in more than 30 years of experience advising and working alongside companies known for having the most progressive and high performing supply chains in the world."

As SVP and Global COO, Cashman shapes strategies that drive global customer acquisition, market penetration, revenue growth, solution delivery and customer success.

"Fulfillment has never been more challenging for companies of all sizes that now must pivot quickly to accommodate shifting demand across products, brands and channels – all while adhering to varying business regulations by country as we manage through this global pandemic," said Cashman.

"Our GreyMatter Fulfillment Operating System and Ranger series of smart robots work together to keep our customers' fulfillment operations resilient, flexible and scalable to the level these modern times demand. It's invigorating to be at the forefront of changing how global brands partner with technology providers to advance their fulfillment capabilities and market advantages to solve the industry's most daunting challenges," Cashman concluded.

Earlier this month, GreyOrange partnered with Vicarious to launch the industry's only Autonomous Vertical Picking solution for automated pick-n-pack operations in apparel and omnichannel fulfillment. The first-of-its-kind fulfillment innovation drives efficiency, safety and sustainability in distribution centers.

For more than 20 years, Supply & Demand Chain Executive's "Pros to Know" Awards have recognized supply chain, manufacturing and non-manufacturing enterprises that are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies' supply chains for the significant challenges of today's industry. See the full list of 2021 Pros to know on Supply & Demand Chain Executive's website at www.sdcexec.com .

