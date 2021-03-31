Proceeds from Strider Custom Bikes Auction at Mecum Las Vegas Support getting Children on Bikes

Las Vegas, NV, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiny Strider Custom Bikes will be hitting the auction block at Mecum Auction Las Vegas on Thursday, April 29th. All proceeds benefit getting children on bikes with the All Kids Bike Learn-To-Ride Kindergarten PE Program.

The Strider Custom Bike Program was developed in partnership with The Flying Piston Benefit, which invites notable motorcycle builders to customize a genuine Strider Bike. On April 29th, each Strider Custom Bike in the 2020 class will be auctioned off to support All Kids Bike, a national campaign to place Learn-To-Ride Programs into public elementary school kindergarten PE classes to teach children how to ride a bike for free. During the Mecum Auction in Las Vegas, each bike will be auctioned to the highest bidder, and all proceeds will support giving kids that first taste of freedom and adventure on two wheels by teaching them how to ride a bike in school.

The 2020 Custom Builder Class features famed motorcycle builders from across the nation, including: Savannah Rose, Ashmore Ellis, JoAnn Bortles, Cris Sommer Simmons, Ron Finch, Lena Fairless, and the team at Women Riders Now, led by Erin Sills.

Check out the one-of-a-kind Tiny Custom Strider Bikes here: https://flyingpistonbenefit.com/2020-flying-piston-benefit-strider-custom-builders/ and https://www.mecum.com/auctions/las-vegas-motorcycle-2021/lots/featured/. Choose "Strider" as the make in the Search bar.

How to register: https://my.mecum.com/register/las-vegas-motorcycle-2021

FAQs: https://www.mecum.com/motorcycles/how-to-bid/

About All Kids Bike®:

All Kids Bike® is a national movement led by the Strider® Education Foundation to place Kindergarten PE Learn-To-Ride Programs into public schools for free, using donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations. 100% of the proceeds will support All Kids Bike and its mission to get Kindergarten Learn-To-Ride PE Programs into schools across the United States. For more information visit www.allkidsbike.org.

About The Flying Piston Benefit:

The Flying Piston Benefit is produced by Marilyn Stemp of Iron Trader News and Jeff Najar from Horsepower Marketing, a marketing and promotions company, to raise awareness and funds for non-profits and individuals in the biker community. Each year the Flying Piston Benefit hosts a builder's breakfast at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip the first Sunday of the Sturgis Rally.

For more information visit www.flyingpistonbenefit.com.

About Mecum Auctions

The Mecum Auction Company is the world leader of collector car, vintage and antique motorcycle, and Road Art sales, hosting auctions throughout the United States. The company has been specializing in the sale of collector cars for more than 30 years, now offering more than 20,000 lots per year and averaging more than one auction each month.

About the Strider Custom Bike Program:

The Strider Custom Bike Program is an initiative of The Flying Piston Benefit produced by Marilyn Stemp of Iron Trader News and Jeff Najar of Biker Pros to raise awareness and funds for All Kids Bike. Each year a new class of bikes is unveiled at the Flying Piston Benefit Builders Breakfast at the Sturgis Buffalo Chip the first Sunday of the annual Sturgis Rally.

Attachments





Breiane Williams Strider Education Foundation, Inc./All Kids Bike (605) 956-3877 media@allkidsbike.org