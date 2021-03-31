Versailles, KY, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frontier Nursing University (FNU) Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Dr. Geraldine Young, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, CDCES, FAANP has been selected as one of "70 Visionary Leaders" by the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) School of Nursing.

In the letter notifying Dr. Young of the recognition, UAB Dean and Fay B. Ireland Endowed Chair in Nursing Doreen C. Harper, Ph.D., RN, FAAN, stated that there were well over 100 nominations for the Visionary Leader honor. "As a Visionary Leader, you have been recognized by your peers for your exemplary leadership, innovation, and far-reaching impact on nursing and health care," Dr. Harper wrote. "This elite recognition, given to outstanding graduates of the School of Nursing whose commitment and accomplishments have set them apart, has been bestowed on only 60 other alumni who were named Visionary Leaders in 2010."

Dr. Young, whose service in the nursing profession spans over 20 years, joined FNU in the fall of 2019. She holds a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) from the University of Alabama at Birmingham (2010), an MSN from Alcorn State University (2005), and a BSN from the University of Mississippi Medical Center (2001). She is also a board-certified family nurse practitioner (FNP) (2005) and certified diabetes care and education specialist (2011).

"As a graduate of the UAB School of Nursing, I am truly honored to be selected as a Visionary Leader," Dr. Young said. "I am so grateful to UAB School of Nursing Associate Dean Ashley Hodges (Ph.D., CRNP, WHNP-BC, FAANP, FAAN) for nominating me. I am humbled to be a part of this impressive group of leaders."

As a Visionary Leader Award recipient, Dr. Young will be honored at one of several virtual events to be held in April in celebration of the UAB School of Nursing's 70th anniversary.

"We are incredibly proud to have Dr. Young at Frontier Nursing University," said FNU President Dr. Susan Stone, CNM, DNSc, FAAN, FACNM. "As an advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion, Dr. Young's leadership and guidance are invaluable. As this award demonstrates, her impact reaches well beyond FNU. Her voice is highly respected, valued, and needed at FNU and throughout the nursing community."

Dr. Young is a National Organization of Nurse Practitioner Faculties (NONPF) Leadership Fellow and Fellow of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (FAANP). She has been deemed a content expert for one of the leading credentialing bodies for NPs, the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). She serves on an array of national committees to advance nurse practitioner education, including the NONPF Curricular Leadership Committee and Conference Committee. She is also a member of the NONPF Board of Directors and a member of the American Association of Colleges of Nursing Essentials Task Force.

As a member of the Essentials Task Force and NONPF Board of Directors, Dr. Young is ensuring cultural diversity and inclusion are at the forefront of nursing education to address the health disparities and inequalities that exist in our nation. She has effectively delivered models of clinical practice to improve the outcomes of underserved and minority populations with diabetes in conjunction with the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS).

About Frontier Nursing University:

The mission of FNU is to provide accessible nurse-midwifery and nurse practitioner education to prepare competent, entrepreneurial, ethical, and compassionate leaders in primary care to serve all individuals with an emphasis on women and families in diverse, rural, and underserved populations. FNU offers graduate Nurse-Midwifery and Nurse-Practitioner distance education programs that can be pursued full- or part-time with the student's home community serving as the classroom. Degrees and options offered include Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP), Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), or Post-Graduate Certificates. To learn more about FNU and the programs and degrees offered, please visit Frontier.edu.

