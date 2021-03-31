Informa Markets Fashion Announces Second Half 2021 Event Plans, Including New Markets, Digital Opportunities, and a Much-Anticipated Return to Large-Scale Events

NEW YORK, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets Fashion, host to a comprehensive portfolio of apparel and sourcing fashion trade events including MAGIC, COTERIE, PROJECT, and SOURCING at MAGIC, confirmed today the first slate of event dates planned for second half 2021. With a strategic approach to delivering a greater variety of business opportunities to better serve the industry's evolving needs, the schedule will include a combination of formats and locations - both new and returning - providing retail buyers greater access points to discover new brands as well as new and refreshed audiences in a variety of markets.



Building on the momentum created by MAGIC Pop-Up Orlando in February 2021 – one of the first fashion events to safely bring back a physical marketplace in the US - Informa Markets Fashion's second half 2021 schedule will kick-off with an elevated women's resort and swim event aligned with internationally recognized Miami Swim Week, DESTINATION: MIAMI by COTERIE on July 10-12, 2021 at Eden Roc Hotel in Miami Beach, FL. Plans for the return of the keystone COTERIE event, serving the elevated women's contemporary market, are well underway for September 2021, and dates will be announced shortly. Additional digital and regional event opportunities for the women's elevated contemporary market, as well trend and contemporary men's and women's markets will also be announced in the coming months.

"We serve the diverse needs of the global fashion community through a variety of locations, event formats, and sizes," says Kelly Helfman, Commercial President of Informa Markets Fashion. "We will continue to announce events throughout the year in order to help retailers more efficiently respond to the quickening pace of consumer habits and demands AND give our brands greater opportunity to move product, reengage existing accounts, and connect with new retailers."

Informa Markets Fashion will return to the Las Vegas Convention Center this August with keystone events, MAGIC Las Vegas, PROJECT Las Vegas, and SOURCING at MAGIC. The return of Informa Markets Fashion's comprehensive Las Vegas marketplace will give retailers the opportunity to discover brands and unique products across a large breadth of product categories and price points, and will provide brands with the much needed ability to physically present products and collections to new and existing retail partners. Running August 9-11, 2021, MAGIC Las Vegas - the women's and men's trend and young contemporary trade event - will be co-located alongside PROJECT Las Vegas - the men's and women's classic and contemporary event. In addition to new and refreshed show floor experiences, along with a full line-up of market insights and education sessions throughout both events, brands and buyers can also expect a refreshed show layout with women's, men's, and children's apparel showcased alongside footwear, accessories, home goods, and gifts for optimized merchandising and easier show floor navigation.

"Consistent delivery of safety-led events will continue to be of the utmost importance in 2021," Helfman adds. "As seen at MAGIC Pop-Up Orlando, this ‘proof of concept' guided by Informa's AllSecure safety measures, will carry forward with the help of state, local, and health authorities. While each event will require its own specific set of safety measures, the industry can expect that all future planning and organization of our events will be lead with the highest standards in safety, hygiene, and cleanliness."

SOURCING at MAGIC, Informa Markets Fashion's sourcing and supply chain market event hosting a global audience of manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers from apparel and footwear manufacturing, textiles and materials to components, supply chain and technology solutions, will also return to the Las Vegas Convention Center on August 8-11, 2021. Running simultaneously with the live event and delivering a hybrid event approach for the sourcing and supply chain market segment, SOURCING at MAGIC Online will also return with its next edition digital event, offering even greater variety in connection and commerce opportunities for brands and exhibitors before, during, and after the live event – in addition to a larger arching reach with international communities still returning to US-based events.

