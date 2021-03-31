 Skip to main content

Virtual Executive Panel – Transitioning to a Green Economy: Financial Stability Implications

Globe Newswire  
March 31, 2021 9:00am   Comments
TORONTO, March 31, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto Centre is hosting a virtual executive panel at the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group featuring Mark Carney, UN Special Envoy on Climate Action and Finance and Finance Advisor to UK Prime Minister for COP26 and Her Excellency Sri Mulyani Indrawati, Minister of Finance, Indonesia. Babak Abbaszadeh, President and CEO of Toronto Centre, will moderate the event. The discussion will focus on the implications for financial stability of transitioning to a green economy.

Date:
Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 9:00-10:00 a.m. EST

Time:
Remarks to begin at 9:00 a.m. Media are asked to arrive promptly.

Location:
Virtual, via Zoom
https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZXIpffXKSMyASqS5tLyEoQ

Diana Bird
dbird@torontocentre.org
Communications and Special Projects Coordinator
M: (647) 993-3809

 		  


