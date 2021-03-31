Director/PDMR shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES

March 31, 2021

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on March 29, 2021 in respect of the fourth quarter of 2020, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired notional dividend shares under the Long-term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"), as set out below. Details of the LTIP can be found in the Royal Dutch Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F ended December 31, 2020 (www.shell.com/annualreport).

PDMR Date Acquired Share Type Number of notional dividend shares acquired Price per Share Ben van Beurden 29 March 2021 RDSA 3,551.52 EUR 17.07 Jessica Uhl 29 March 2021 RDS.A 982.89 USD 40.52 Harry Brekelmans 29 March 2021 RDSA 988.95 EUR 17.07 Ronan Cassidy 29 March 2021 RDSB 900.11 GBP 13.74 Donny Ching 29 March 2021 RDSA 737.22 EUR 17.07 Wael Sawan 29 March 2021 RDSA 1,045.58 EUR 17.07 Huibert Vigeveno 29 March 2021 RDSA 687.85 EUR 17.07 Maarten Wetselaar 29 March 2021 RDSA 988.95 EUR 17.07

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

LEI number of Royal Dutch Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ben Last Name(s) van Beurden 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP Currency EUR Price 17.07 Volume 3,551.52 Total 60,624.45 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



3,551.52

17.07

60,624.45 Date of transaction 29/03/2021 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Jessica Last Name(s) Uhl 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A American Depository Shares (RDS.A) Identification Code US7802592060 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP Currency USD Price 40.52 Volume 982.89 Total 39,826.70 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



982.89

40.52

39,826.70 Date of transaction 29/03/2021 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Harry Last Name(s) Brekelmans 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Projects & Technology Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP Currency EUR Price 17.07 Volume 988.95 Total 16,881.38 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



988.95

17.07

16,881.38 Date of transaction 29/03/2021 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Ronan Last Name(s) Cassidy 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Chief Human Resources & Corporate Officer Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument B ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MM408 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP Currency GBP Price 13.74 Volume 900.11 Total 12,367.51 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



900.11

13.74

12,367.51 Date of transaction 29/03/2021 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Donny Last Name(s) Ching 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Legal Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP Currency EUR Price 17.07 Volume 737.22 Total 12,584.35 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



737.22

17.07

12,584.35 Date of transaction 29/03/2021 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Wael Last Name(s) Sawan 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Upstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP Currency EUR Price 17.07 Volume 1,045.58 Total 17,848.05 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



1,045.58

17.07

17,848.05 Date of transaction 29/03/2021 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Huibert Last Name(s) Vigeveno 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Downstream Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP Currency EUR Price 17.07 Volume 687.85 Total 11,741.60 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



687.85

17.07

11,741.60 Date of transaction 29/03/2021 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated First Name(s) Maarten Last Name(s) Wetselaar 2. Reason for the notification Position/status Integrated Gas and New Energies Director Initial notification/ amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor Full name of the entity Royal Dutch Shell plc Legal Entity Identifier code 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70 4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument A ordinary shares of €0.07 each Identification Code GB00B03MLX29 Nature of the transaction Acquisition of notional dividend shares under the LTIP Currency EUR Price 17.07 Volume 988.95 Total 16,881.38 Aggregated information

Volume

Price

Total



988.95

17.07

16,881.38 Date of transaction 29/03/2021 Place of transaction Outside a trading venue



