Highwoods to Release First Quarter 2021 Results Tuesday, April 27th

Globe Newswire  
March 30, 2021 4:05pm   Comments


RALEIGH, N.C., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) will release its first quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, April 27th, after the market closes.

A conference call will be held the next day, Wednesday, April 28th, at 11:00 A.M. Eastern time.

For US/Canada callers, dial (800) 756-3565. A live, listen-only webcast can be accessed through the Company's website at www.highwoods.com under the "Investors" section. A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's website.

About Highwoods
Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust ("REIT") and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.  For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at www.highwoods.com.

Contact: Brendan Maiorana                                        
Executive Vice President, Finance and Treasurer
brendan.maiorana@highwoods.com 
919-872-4924   


