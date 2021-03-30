Probiotic Drink Market Size to Reach USD 23.9 Bn in 2028; Surging consumption of fermented dairy-based drinks worldwide and rising consumer awareness about the benefits offered by these beverages are driving revenue growth of this segment.

New York, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size – USD 14.7 billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.3%, Market Trends – Growing consumption of fermented drinks such as kombucha and kefir

The global probiotic drink market size is expected to reach USD 23.9 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 6.3%, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Increasing awareness about the various health benefits offered by probiotic drinks, rising demand among health-oriented consumers, increasing sales of functional Ready-To-Drink (RTD) beverages, and surging demand for probiotic-fortified foods & beverages globally are among some key factors driving revenue growth of the global market. Increasing geriatric population and rising prevalence of gut health-related disorders, as well as various cardiovascular and chronic diseases, obesity, and diabetes, have positively impacted sales of probiotic drinks, thereby supporting revenue growth of the global probiotic drink market to a significant extent.

Probiotics are live microorganisms naturally present in the human body that provide a wide range of health benefits. Probiotics play an essential role in maintaining gut health and regular consumption improves digestive heath, boosts immunity, and fights and prevents gastrointestinal problems. They also help improve bowel movement regularity, reduce bloating, and combat gastrointestinal disorders such as diarrhea and irritable bowel syndrome (IBS). Probiotics are present in commonly used fermented foods such as yogurt, soy sauce, pickles, kefir, sourdough bread, kombucha, sauerkraut, kimchi, miso, and several types of cheeses. Probiotic drinks are widely consumed to increase the count of good bacteria in the body. These beverages are also enriched with nutrients such as calcium, vitamin D, and protein. Increasing demand for probiotic drinks among fitness enthusiasts and sports professionals and rapidly growing demand for plant-based probiotic beverages, often due to lactose intolerance or rising preference for dairy-free products, is further boosting market revenue growth. However, in rare cases, probiotics are associated with some undesirable side-effects, which could also possibly lead to fatal diseases. This is among some other key factors expected to restrain market growth to some extent going ahead.

Some Key Highlights From the Report:

Among the product type segments, the dairy-based probiotic drinks segment accounted for majority revenue share in 2020. This can be attributed to rising demand for fermented dairy beverages such as kefir and various yogurt-based drinks, and rising awareness about the health benefits offered by dairy-based probiotic drinks. The plant-based segment revenue is projected to expand at the fastest rate going ahead, owing to rising adoption of plant-based foods & beverages, especially among vegans, and prevalence of lactose-intolerance among some individuals.

Asia Pacific market is expected to continue to register the fastest revenue CAGR than other regional market over the forecast period. Rapid revenue growth of the market in the region is primarily attributed to rising health consciousness among consumers, increasing demand for functional food & beverage products, and increase in prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases. Extensive usage of fermented products such as yogurt, soy sauce, and kefir is propelling growth of the Asia Pacific market. In addition, some of the leading manufacturers of probiotic products including Yakult (Japan) and Amul (India) are based in the region, which is another key driver for market growth.

Leading companies in the global probiotic drink market include Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Amul, Nestle SA, PepsiCo, NextFoods, Lifeway Foods, Inc., Danone S.A., General Mills, Harmless Harvest, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Bio-K Plus International Inc., Chobani, LLC, and DuPont are among.

In October 2020, the Archer-Daniels-Midland Company announced plans for the expansion of its probiotics production capacity. The company planned to build a new production facility in Valencia (Spain) to meet surging consumer demand for natural probiotic products.

For the purpose of this report, the global probiotic drink market is segmented based on product type, ingredient type, distribution channel, and region:

By Product Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Dairy-based probiotic drinks

Plant-based probiotic drinks

By Ingredient Type (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Bacteria

Lactobacillus (lactobacillus reuteri, lactobacillus acidophilus, etc.)

Bifidobacterium (bifidobacterium infantis, bifidobacterium lactis, bifidobacterium longum, etc.)

Streptococcus Thermophilus

Others

Yeast

Saccharomyces boulardii

Others

By Distribution Channel (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Supermarkets/hypermarkets

Health Stores/pharmacies

Online retail stores

Convenience stores

Others

By Region (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France BENELUX Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of the Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of the Middle East & Africa





