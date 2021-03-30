Flexport Appoints Kenneth Wagers (ex-Amazon) as Chief Financial Officer and Jennifer Longnion (ex-Dollar Shave Club) as Chief Impact Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flexport, the platform for global trade, today announced the appointment of Kenneth Wagers as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Jennifer Longnion as Chief Impact Officer (CIO). These veteran executives round out Flexport's E-team as the company scales to meet unprecedented demand for global trade technology and services. In 2020, Flexport nearly doubled revenue year over year to $1.29 billion.



Wagers, formerly Head of finance for Amazon Worldwide Transportation and Logistics, will further refine financial reporting for the company as it builds out its technology offering for the global trade industry. Longnion, who most recently served as Chief Organization Officer at Dollar Shave Club, will focus on fostering a world-class, impactful culture for Flexport employees.

"As a technology company serving the trade industry, we're constantly tackling complex problems at a global scale," said Flexport CEO Ryan Petersen. "Kenny and Jenn bring decades of public company experience and the enthusiasm to do just that, bringing alignment and innovation to our financials and team culture as we work to make global trade easy."

Kenneth Wagers, Chief Financial Officer

As Chief Financial Officer, Kenneth will define Flexport's financial strategy and how to derive maximum value from its platform and logistics services. His expertise lies at the intersection of technology and logistics, including serving as Head of Finance for Amazon Worldwide Transportation and Logistics. Kenneth oversaw the entire finance program of Amazon's trade logistics services including Prime Now, defining how to measure costs when the physical movement of goods is enabled by technology. Kenneth previously held executive and leadership positions at Fleetpride, XPO Logistics, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group and UPS. He holds a BA, Accounting & Finance and an MBA, Finance from Georgia State University.

Jennifer Longnion, Chief Impact Officer

As Chief Impact Officer, Jennifer will ensure congruence between the company's brand, culture and community - critical to successfully scaling and sustaining a company. Prior to Flexport, Jennifer was Dollar Shave Club's first Chief People Officer for five years, building the company's People function from the ground up before taking on additional roles as Chief Marketing Officer and Chief Organization Officer. She previously held leadership roles at Coca-Cola, Motorola and Best Buy. Jennifer holds a BA, Psychology from Texas Lutheran University and a MA, Higher Education Administration from University of Minnesota.

About Flexport

Flexport is the tech platform for global trade. Companies use the Flexport Platform to move freight, clear customs and make smarter decisions about their supply chain - all on one digital platform powered by a unique combination of technology and expertise. Today Flexport connects almost 10,000 clients and suppliers across 116 countries, including established global brands as well as emerging innovators.

Raman Deol

press@flexport.com



