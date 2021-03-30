Unispace Launches Global Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Program, Names Corporate Advocate Chely Wright to New C-Level Position

NEW YORK, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a commitment to creating an inclusionary workforce, workplace and community, Unispace , a global leader in workplace strategy, design and construction, today announced the appointment of renowned advocate Chely Wright to be the company's first Chief Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Officer, and the launch of a comprehensive diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I) program that will not only impact its entire organization, which spans 26 nations, but also have a direct impact on society at large.



Wright brings a background that fuses advocacy, business, real estate and communications, and has worked with companies such as Procter & Gamble, Southeastern Grocers and Morgan Stanley to advance their DE&I programs, having established relationships with organizations such as GLSEN, GLAAD, Human Rights Campaign, and Interfaith Alliance.

"The world has changed. We must meet the moment and make Unispace a more diverse, equitable and inclusive place for our people, for our clients and for the communities in which we operate," Wright said. "Diverse teams are created through intentional, inclusive environments where all employees have equal opportunities during their lifecycle – from hiring to training, compensation, managing, promoting and beyond. It's incumbent upon us as an entire organization to tee everyone up for success."

CEO Steve Quick announced the new directive in an address to more than 600 Unispace employees. The move comes less than a month after Unispace was acquired by private investment firm PAG .

"This marks a pivotal moment in Unispace's decade-long history," Quick said. "It's the year 2021, and while we've been humbled by the progress of the corporate world, the global workplace still struggles with intolerance and bias – unconscious or otherwise – and Unispace is dedicated to putting in the work and leading our industry in this important endeavor. Addressing DE&I in the workplace is a moral and business imperative."

The backbone of the DE&I program is Unispace's commitment to partnering with an array of minority-owned businesses on its thousands of workplace projects across the globe. These partners will be prioritized within the entire Unispace supply chain. To oversee this process, a Supplier DE&I Council will be formed to calculate the program's progress and hold everyone accountable. Additionally, the firm is offering their clients the opportunity to collaborate and partner with them on this front, advancing supplier diversity in the built environment collectively.

Unispace will also conduct expansive outreach in the municipalities where it has projects by supporting local non-profits and partnering with community agencies, organizations and advocacy groups. Unispace has formalized the following partnerships:

Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC)

National LGBT Chamber of Commerce (NGLCC)

National Minority Supplier Diversity Council (NMSDC)



Wright said she is looking forward to forging more partnerships and rolling out further initiatives on behalf of Unispace to advance the company's DE&I mission.

"PAG is committed to advancing diversity and inclusion across all our portfolio companies, and the appointment of Chely as Chief DE&I Officer is an outstanding step for both Unispace and its clients," said Lincoln Pan, Partner at PAG. "We look forward to working with Steve on more of these essential ESG (Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance) initiatives to keep Unispace at the forefront of their industry."

"We are going to lead with action," Quick said. "A big part of making our intentions clear is having the right leader to guide us. With Chely at the helm, our team is on the cusp of doing great things that transcend our development of world-class workplaces."

About Unispace

In 2010, Unispace revolutionized the workplace delivery model with an industry-leading, joined-up approach to strategy, design and delivery. Today, the business continues to meet the pace of change with an agile, end-to-end approach fit for ever-evolving global brands. With 5,500 workplace projects completed, a presence across 26 countries, and 600+ employees worldwide, Unispace creates workplaces powered by collaborative client partnerships, delivered seamlessly across borders, and enabled by industry-leading intelligence and technology.

About PAG

PAG is one of the world's largest Asia-focused private investment firms, with a network of 200 seasoned investment professionals in nine key offices around the world. With experience across industries and market cycles, PAG delivers value to investors by seeking out leading companies and investing to help them reach their full potential. The firm invests globally with a primary focus on Asia. PAG currently manages $40 billion in capital on behalf of more than 150 leading institutional investors from Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.pag.com .

