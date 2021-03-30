First Advantage Announces Future of Work Strategist Heather E. McGowan as Collaborate 2021 Keynote

ATLANTA, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Advantage, a global leader in background check and drug screening solutions, today shared that future of work strategist Heather E. McGowan will keynote its upcoming Collaborate 2021 user conference.



Described by New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman as "the oasis" when it comes to future of work insights, McGowan helps employees and leaders prepare for this Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous (VUCA) world. The co-author of several books, including The Adaptation Advantage, McGowan believes that in the Third Industrial Revolution, employees learned (once) in order to work, while in the Fourth Industrial Revolution, employees work in order to learn (continuously). The trends that McGowan identified have been accelerated by the global pandemic, notably around remote or hybrid work and online learning.

During her Collaborate 2021 presentation, McGowan will give lucidity to the complex future of work topic, examining the rapid advancement of technology as it relates to talent strategies, where the focus shifts from humans lunging at technology skills to augmenting people through a human-centric approach.

Scott Staples, CEO of First Advantage, shared, "We're delighted to welcome Heather to the virtual Collaborate 2021 stage. Through her rich research, graphic frameworks and powerful metaphors, Heather cuts through what's happening on a global level and how it can impact organizations from startups to Fortune 500 companies. She will offer the bird's eye view that leaders need to make sense of today's business landscape."

Collaborate 2021, First Advantage's exclusive user conference, is by invitation only and will take place over several days in April. The impactful event will feature a stacked lineup of subject matter experts and industry leaders discussing HR's challenges and opportunities in 2021 and beyond.

McGowan will present on Wednesday, April 14, at 12:00 p.m. ET.

