LogicMonitor Hires Former Five9 and AppDynamics Executive Ryan Kam as Chief Marketing Officer

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LogicMonitor , the leading cloud-based infrastructure monitoring and observability platform, today announced the appointment of Ryan Kam as Chief Marketing Officer. Kam is an accomplished go-to-market leader with deep experience in developing global brand and marketing strategies to drive revenue for enterprise technology companies.



Kam brings more than 20 years of public and pre-IPO B2B experience to LogicMonitor. Prior to joining LogicMonitor, Kam was Chief Marketing Officer at Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN), the leading provider of cloud contact center software, and held the role of Chief Digital & Creative Officer at AppDynamics, which was acquired by Cisco in 2017. He also previously held a range of high-impact roles at Salesforce (NYSE:CRM), including head of digital marketing and creative director for the organization's flagship Dreamforce conference.

"This past year has accelerated key digital transformation and data initiatives that equip businesses with the speed and agility needed to compete in today's fast-changing world. Organizations today are under constant pressure to modernize their IT solutions and deliver cross-functional business impact. I view LogicMonitor as a foundational platform that enables companies to deliver predictable, stable business results while innovating for the future," said Kam. "I'm thrilled to join LogicMonitor's accomplished executive leadership team and look forward to helping the company capitalize on this extraordinary market opportunity."

As Chief Marketing Officer, Kam will be responsible for all aspects of the company's global marketing efforts including strategy, demand generation, creative and communications. He will be a key member of the senior leadership team and will share accountability for company expansion and revenue growth alongside existing go to market leaders.

"As LogicMonitor continues to deliver on our vision of providing unified observability to enterprises and managed service providers alike, we are thrilled to welcome Ryan to the team," said Kevin McGibben, CEO of LogicMonitor. "His impressive background and wealth of expertise across the marketing discipline will be an invaluable asset as we continue to scale and provide our customers with the best monitoring and observability platform in the industry."

About LogicMonitor®

At LogicMonitor®, we expand what's possible for enterprises and MSPs through infrastructure monitoring and observability software. LogicMonitor seamlessly monitors everything from networks to applications to the cloud, empowering companies to focus less on problem-solving and more on evolution. Our cloud-based platform helps ITOps, developers and business leaders see more, know more, and do more. For more information, visit www.logicmonitor.com .

