Date Change of Release of Year End 2020 Results and Conference Call

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DELTA 9 CANNABIS INC. (TSX:DN) (OTCQX:DLTNF) ("Delta 9" or the "Company"), announces today that the previously announced date of release of its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 will be moved from March 30 to March 31, 2021. A conference call to discuss the results is now scheduled for April 1, 2021, pre-market. The conference call will be hosted that day at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time by John Arbuthnot, Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Lawson, Chief Financial Officer, followed by a question-and-answer period.



DATE: April 1, 2021 TIME: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time Dial in # 1-888-886-7786 REPLAY: 1-877-674-6060

Available until 12:00 midnight Eastern Time, July 1, 2021 Replay passcode: 641689#

About Delta 9 Cannabis Inc.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. is a vertically integrated cannabis company focused on bringing the highest quality cannabis products to market. The Company sells cannabis products through its wholesale and retail sales channels and sells its cannabis grow pods to other businesses. Delta 9's wholly-owned subsidiary, Delta 9 Bio-Tech Inc., is a licensed producer of medical and recreational cannabis and operates an 80,000 square foot production facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. Delta 9 owns and operates a chain of retail stores under the Delta 9 Cannabis Store brand. Delta 9's shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "DN" and on the OTCQX under the symbol "DLTNF". For more information, please visit www.delta9.ca .

