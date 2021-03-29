 Skip to main content

CrossFirst Announces Details of First Quarter 2021 Earnings Results, Webcast and Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
March 29, 2021 5:00pm   Comments
LEAWOOD, Kan., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) will release its first quarter 2021 results on Thursday, April 22, 2021, with a press release issued after market close.

CrossFirst's management team will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss first quarter 2021 results on Thursday, April 22, 2021 at 4 p.m. Central time / 5 p.m. Eastern time.

Investors, news media, and other participants should register for the call or audio webcast at https://investors.crossfirstbankshares.com, participants may dial into the call toll-free at (877) 621-5851 from anywhere in the U.S. or (470) 495-9492 internationally, using conference ID no. 6051667. Participants are encouraged to dial into the call or access the webcast approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the company website. A replay of the conference call will be available two hours following the close of the call until April 29, 2021, accessible at (855) 859-2056 with conference ID no. 6051667.

ABOUT CROSSFIRST

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) is a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, which is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas. CrossFirst Bank has eight full-service banking offices primarily along the I-35 corridor in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.

Investor Relations/Media Contact:
Matt Needham
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.
913-312-6822
matt@crossfirst.com


