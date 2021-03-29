AIAG Announces 4,000th Member Company

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) today announced a new membership milestone as the organization welcomed its 4,000th member company. In addition to providing a diversity of perspectives to inform the industry-developed tools and resources AIAG offers, this number represents continued progress toward the association's long-term goal of reaching as many organizations as possible to support automotive and related industries more broadly.



AIAG's director of member services, Nancy Malo, considers the association's continued growth as validation that AIAG is providing the right mix of added value products and services to support the global automotive industry during these unprecedented times. Malo notes: "As teams continue to work remotely and struggle to address associated knowledge transfer challenges – including those with retirements and new hires – AIAG has stepped up to support the industry's changing needs by providing free access to many of our products and services, investing in virtual event platforms to engage greater numbers of attendees from around the world and converting our traditional classroom courses into Live Virtual trainings. With real-time collaboration tools and expert trainers in every session, these virtual offerings use web-based technologies to provide attendees with the same in-depth learning experience they would receive in the classroom."

Comprised of thirty OEMs worldwide, along with more than 3,550 direct suppliers and 400 non-direct members, AIAG is one of the largest and most diverse global automotive networks of industry professionals. The association's growing membership base includes nine traditional automotive OEMs, along with 10 electric vehicle (EV), six commercial/heavy truck/military, two aerospace and three sport vehicle OEMs. Direct supplier members also range from large Tier 1 organizations, to sub-tier and 350 diversity-owned suppliers, and non-direct members specialize in everything from professional services to information technology and academia.

AIAG's 4000th member company – MPI Engineered Technologies, LLC – provides fineblanking and stamping services, along with full-service finishing and assembly capabilities to support the extended needs of their customers. With more than 50 years in business, MPI believes that their success as an organization is not only predicated on the success of their customers, but also a direct result of their teams' knowledge and dedication.

Now that MPI has joined AIAG, they look forward to taking advantage of the association's Live Virtual training opportunities to help keep their team's skills sharp as the industry continues to recover. MPI's director of quality, Timothy Kubiak, explains: "The driving force behind our organization's decision to join AIAG this year was to be dynamic with today's fluid culture of virtual training. Due to COVID-19, we want to provide our team members the best access to training while keeping them safe. AIAG meets these expectations by providing a state-of-the-art resource to keep our team members trained and up to date with the demanding manufacturing industry."

As membership numbers continue to increase, AIAG looks forward to more companies like MPI engaging with virtual offerings and putting the association's industry developed tools and resources to good use. AIAG's CEO, J. Scot Sharland concludes: "The past year has reaffirmed two key dimensions of the AIAG experience: how truly interdependent we are as an industry and that the best way to mitigate global supply chain risk is to work more closely together. There's an old saying that if you're not at the table, you may soon find yourself on the menu. Consider joining AIAG today – we've saved you a seat."

About AIAG

The Automotive Industry Action Group (AIAG) is a unique not-for-profit organization where OEMs, suppliers, service providers, government entities, and individuals in academia have worked collaboratively for nearly 40 years to drive down costs and complexity from the automotive supply chain. AIAG membership, now comprised of 4,000 companies in 73 countries, includes leading global manufacturers, parts suppliers, and service providers. Visit www.aiag.org for more information.

