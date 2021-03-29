 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Proactive news headlines including BTU metals, PlantX Life, Hill Street Beverage Company and Victory Resources

Globe Newswire  
March 29, 2021 2:45pm   Comments
Share:

New York , March 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

  • BTU Metals Corp (CVE:BTU) (OTC:BTUMF) starts exploration work on newly-acquired 3,000-hectare land package in Red Lake click here
  • CytoDyn Inc (OTCQB:CYDY) says the Philippines FDA approves the use of leronlimab to treat a COVID-19 patient click here
  • KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCQX:KSHB) pays $17M to retire senior unsecured term debt click here
  • PlantX Life Inc (CSE:VEGA) (OTCQB:PLXTF) (FRA:WNT1)  outlines green initiatives to reduce company's carbon footprint click here
  • Algernon Pharmaceuticals  Inc (CSE:AGN) (OTCQB:AGNPF) (FRA:AGW) and Betterlife Pharma added to the world's first psychedelic stock ETF click here
  • Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) joins United Nations Global Compact, kicks off ESG initiative click here
  • IpsidyInc (OTCQB:IDTY) tapped by On The Fly POS for passwordless login and biometric verification services click here
  • Hill Street Beverage Company Inc (CVE:BEER) (OTC:HSEEF)to leverage acquired rights from Lexaria to expand commercial potential click here
  • Todos Medical Ltd (OTCQB:TOMDF) completes automation equipment installation and training for its Brooklyn lab client click here
  • Standard Uranium Ltd (CVE:STND) (OTCQB:STTDF) ups summer drill program to 10,000 metres at its Davidson River project after positive initial results click here
  • KULR Technology Group Inc (OTCQB:KULR) becomes official battery safety provider for electric SUV racing team Andretti United Extreme E click here
  • Valeo Pharma Inc (CSE:VPH) (OTCQB:VPHIF) (FRA:VP2) shares get a boost as it unveils deal with Novartis on two Health Canada approved asthma therapies click here
  • Adastra Labs Holdings Ltd (CSE:XRTX) (FRA:D2EP) moves closer to Phyto Extractions Brands cannabis acquisition click here
  • First Cobalt Corp (CVE:FCC) (OTCQX:FTSSF) (FRA:18P) strikes milestone offtake deal with London-based cobalt trader over future Ontario refinery production click here
  • Marble Financial Inc (CSE:MRBL) (OTC:MRBLF) (FRA:2V0) closes non-brokered private placement click here
  • Great Bear Resources Ltd (CVE:GBR) (OTC:GTBAF) (FRA:0G6A) doubles vertical extent of LP Fault target at Dixie with latest holes click here
  • ImagineAR Inc (CSE:IP) (OTCQB:IPNFF) (FRA:GMS1) inks partnership with Brazilian soccer team to provide interactive AR experiences for fans click here
  • Mind Medicine Inc (MindMed) (NEO:MMED), (OTCQB:MMEDF), (FRA:MMQ) appoints Stanford University neuroscientist as chair of scientific advisory board click here
  • Victory Resources Corporation (CSE:VR) (OTC:VRCFF) (FRA:VR62) hires resource industry veteran Mark Ireton as its new CEO click here
  • Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd (CVE:MTA) (NYSEAMERICAN:MTA) (FRA:X9C) added another 18 royalties to its portfolio in 2020, with five more so far this year click here
  • Loop Insights Inc (CVE:MTRX) (OTCQB:RACMF) inks $2M deal to acquire German digital wallet operator Passcreator inks $2M deal to acquire German digital wallet operator Passcreator click here
  • Orgenesis Inc (NASDAQ:ORGS) (FRA:45O)  to collaboration with Bambino Gesù Children's Hospital in Rome on new therapy centre click here
  • Perma-Fix Environmental Services Inc (NASDAQ:PESI) (FRA:PFX1) sees 4Q revenue grow by 28% on continued strength from its Services segment click here


 

About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive' s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive's network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

•           Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

•           We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

•           We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

•           Our news coverage ranks high on the world's most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

•           We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com