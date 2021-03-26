Viakoo Awarded Patent for Innovative Methods to Update Remote IP Devices

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viakoo , a leading provider of solutions for managing and securing distributed IoT devices, has been awarded a patent for their innovative method of remotely updating the firmware and/or software of a multitude of IP connected devices. This innovative Viakoo solution specifically addresses a critical growing cyber-physical security challenge for organizations that have installed large numbers of both managed and unmanaged IoT devices across their enterprise infrastructure. When using outdated firmware and software, such IoT devices increase the risk of cyber vulnerabilities and other system operation challenges.



"Modern IP networks have enabled valuable improvements in the capabilities, management and operational controls across almost every industry, and every size of organization," said Bud Broomhead, Viakoo CEO. "Viakoo offers solutions that allow every organization to maintain complex enterprise installations that employ myriad managed and unmanaged IoT devices while dramatically mitigating risks."

Many organizations have installed a broad range of IP devices over time, including security cameras, access controllers, sensors, smart doors, and scores of unmanaged IoT devices. As a result, these organizations employ numerous devices from different manufacturers, many of which are undetected on the network. Keeping track of exactly what devices are installed and where they reside on the network presents a considerable challenge. Even more challenging is to know the status of the firmware and software used by each of these devices. Until now, it has been quite common for technicians to physically check each device to confirm their status or to make updates. Because of its onerous nature, many firms delegate this task to contractors, or even neglect to do it at all. Those that do maintain their IoT devices often resort to default or shared duplicate passwords to simplify the update effort. Unfortunately, all these shortcuts tend to decrease network security and hamper network functionality and efficiency.

Viakoo effectively solves this longstanding challenge by providing systems and methods to keep track of every IP networked device and its current software status, and implement updates so that every device from every manufacturer is using the most current approved software available.

Using Viakoo's new patented remote update solution, it is now possible to implement an improved and more scalable solution that maintains software updates for large numbers of IoT devices across multiple distributed networks, thereby improving both operational outcomes and organizational security. Most important, the new Viakoo solution does not rely on any shortcuts – maintaining maximum security in protocols, passwords, and verifications.

This patent joins other Viakoo patents for maximizing the value of IoT, including patents for Quality Measurement systems, Loss-tolerant Data Stream Recording, Validating the Retention Times of Surveillance Data, and more.

For more information on Viakoo, visit www.viakoo.com or email sales@viakoo.com.

About Viakoo

Viakoo keeps Distributed IoT environments (e.g. security cameras, access controls, and other real-world devices) continuously operational and cyber-secure at the lowest risk and cost. Deployed in minutes, Viakoo delivers customers a single command and control dashboard that detects, alerts and pinpoints service failures, including missing video evidence. Automated operations reliably update any number of devices firmware, passwords, and certificates to elevate security posture and system performance to enterprise IT expectations and fulfill the security enterprise mission. With Viakoo, users improve distributed IoT reliability and performance, gain critical insight into IoT systems, capture valuable operational performance information, and automate reporting for compliance and auditing.

Viakoo Inc. is an Enterprise Internet of Things (IoT) Applications Management company, located in Mountain View, California, USA.



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0ca1f2ce-7855-452b-829b-f337072fb148





EDITORIAL CONTACT Miguelina Diakite LRG Marketing Communications 203-252-2173 Mdiakite@LRGmarketing.com