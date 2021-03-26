 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Carpenter Technology Extends and Amends Credit Facility

Globe Newswire  
March 26, 2021 5:30pm   Comments
Share:

PHILADELPHIA, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS) (the "Company") today announced the successful completion of a $300 million syndicated credit facility (the "Credit Facility") by amending and restating the Company's existing Credit Agreement which had been set to expire on March 31, 2022. The Credit Facility extends the maturity to March 31, 2024.

In connection with the Credit Facility, the Company entered into a Security Agreement that, among other things, creates a security interest in accounts receivable, inventory and certain related assets as certain collateral of the Company for the benefit of the secured parties under the Credit Facility.

Bank of America, N.A. and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. served as the Joint Lead Arrangers.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation is a recognized leader in high-performance specialty alloy-based materials and process solutions for critical applications in the aerospace, defense, transportation, energy, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics markets. Founded in 1889, Carpenter Technology has evolved to become a pioneer in premium specialty alloys, including titanium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as alloys specifically engineered for additive manufacturing (AM) processes and soft magnetics applications. Carpenter Technology has expanded its AM capabilities to provide a complete "end-to-end" solution to accelerate materials innovation and streamline parts production. More information about Carpenter Technology can be found at www.carpentertechnology.com.

Media Inquiries: Investor Inquiries:
Heather Beardsley The Plunkett Group
+1 610-208-2278 Brad Edwards
hbeardsley@cartech.com +1 212-739-6740
  brad@theplunkettgroup.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com