Personal Touch Holding Corp. Notifying Current and Former Employees and Patients of a Cybersecurity Attack Possibly Affecting Personally Identifiable Information and Protected Health Information – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Class Action Data Breach Investigation

PHILADELPHIA, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential class action claims on behalf of victims of a January 27, 2021 cybersecurity attack on the private cloud hosted by Personal Touch Holding Corp.'s ("PTHC") managed service providers.



PTHC's recently published Notice of Security Breach stated that the following information was involved in the cyberattack:

PTHC's private cloud-stored business records of PTHC and its direct and indirect subsidiaries . . . where patients' personally identifiable information and protected health information were contained. This information may include medical treatment information, insurance card, and health plan benefit numbers, medical record numbers, first and last name, address, telephone numbers, date of birth, Social Security number, and financial information, including check copies, credit card numbers, and bank account information.

Employee information may include first and last name, address, telephone numbers, date of birth, Social Security numbers (including dependent and spouse Social Security numbers), driver's license number, passport numbers, birth certificates, background and credit reports, demographic information, usernames and passwords used at the Company, personal email addresses, fingerprints, insurance card and health and welfare plan benefit numbers, retirement benefits information, medical treatment information, check copies, and other financial information necessary for payroll.

PT Intermediate Holding, Inc.; Personal-Touch Home Care of W. Va. Inc.; PT Hospice of PA Inc.; Personal Touch Care of PA, Inc.; Personal Touch Home Care of Ohio, Inc.; Personal Touch Home Care of Baltimore, Inc.; PT Home Services of San Antonio, Inc.; Houston-Personal Touch Home Care, Inc.; PT Home Services of Dallas, Inc.; Houston-Personal Touch Home-Aides, Inc.; Personal Touch Home Care of Indiana, Inc.; Personal Touch Home Care of Greater Portsmouth, Inc.; Personal-Touch Home Care of N.J., Inc.; PT Management Services, Inc.; Personal-Touch Home Care of N.Y., Inc.; Personal Touch Home Care of KY, Inc.; Personal Touch Home Care of S.E. Mass., Inc.; PTS of Westchester, Inc.; Personal-Touch Home Aides of New York, Inc.; Personal Touch Home Care of Westchester, Inc.; Personal Touch Home Care of Long Island, Inc.; Personal Touch Home-Aides, Inc. (PA); Personal Touch Home Care of VA, Inc.; Personal Touch Hospice of VA, Inc.; Personal Touch Home –Aides, Inc. (MA); Personal Touch Home Aides of VA, Inc.; Personal Touch Home Care of Mass., Inc.; Personal Touch Home Aides of Baltimore, Inc.; Personal Touch Home Care IPA, Inc.PTHC's "Notice of Security Breach" listed the following direct and indirect company subsidiaries:



IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE A VICTIM OF PTHC'S DATA BREACH AND HAVE QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS ABOUT KEHOE LAW FIRM'S CLASS ACTION DATA BREACH INVESTIGATION OR POTENTIAL LEGAL CLAIMS, PLEASE CONTACT KEHOE LAW FIRM, P.C., MICHAEL YARNOFF, ESQ., (215) 792-6676, EXT. 804, INFO@KEHOELAWFIRM.COM.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C., with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors and consumers from corporate fraud, negligence, and other wrongdoing. Driven by a strong and principled sense of social responsibility and obtaining justice for the aggrieved, Kehoe Law Firm represents plaintiffs seeking to recover investment losses resulting from corporate wrongdoing or malfeasance, those harmed by anticompetitive practices, and consumers victimized by fraud, false claims, deception or data breaches.

This press release may constitute attorney advertising.







