Black Product Managers Hosts Inaugural Summit Building the Best Career Roadmap for Success

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On February 24, 2021, Black Product Managers, the first organization to build a nationwide network for Black professionals in product, hosted its inaugural summit "Building the Best Career Roadmap for Success." Over the course of two days, BPM welcomed industry leaders in product to its virtual summit to share career insights on entering and growing in the field of product, exclusively for members of BPM's network.



"It was incredibly validating to have key leaders in our industry speak at our first conference. It punctuated the work BPM has been doing these last few years to create tangible career opportunities for Black talent in tech," said Brittany Bankston, President and Co-Founder of Black Product Managers. "We hope conferences like these can highlight how crucial it is to invest in Black talent in tech, and product specifically – it impacts a company's growth, its base of users, and the quality of its product."

Speakers for this year's conference included Jackie Bavaro, Co-Author of "Cracking the PM Interview" and Former Head of Product at Asana; Oji Udezue, CPO of Parsable and Former CPO of Calendly; Adam Thomas, Principal at Approaching One; Angel Onuoha, Associate Product Manager at Google; Todd Sherman, Group Product Leader at YouTube; and Breana Jones, Director of Product at Vice. Key learnings from the conference were circulated internally within the BPM organization for attendees unable to tune into the live broadcast.

"The entrance into Product is elusive and often hard to navigate if you don't have a network already involved in the sector – which is why events like these, and the work BPM is doing more broadly to create inroads for Black talent, are so critical," said Jackie Bavaro, former Head of Product Management at Asana and author of Cracking the PM Interview.

Black Product Managers regularly hosts internal workshops, networking events, and an Accelerator program geared at equipping members with tools to earn promotions, raises, and other career milestones. The organization, founded in 2017, was originally created to serve as a community and resource group for Black product managers across industries, and ultimately find ways to propel Black technical talent into leadership roles. The organization has members from across the United States, the United Kingdom, and Nigeria – and aims to be the largest community of Black PMs in the world.

About Black Product Managers

Black Product Managers was founded in 2017 to create the first nationwide network for Black professionals working in product. Today it's grown into a community of over 800 Black technologists from some of tech's most prominent companies – with the goal of reaching every Black PM across the globe. On a mission to help Black product managers advance their careers and become product leaders, BPM is reshaping the tech industry to create more representation and leverage across product management at scale.

