Longeveron Schedules 2020 Fiscal Year End Business Update Conference Call

MIAMI, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) ("Longeveron" or "Company"), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for chronic aging-related and life-threatening conditions, today announced it will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, March 30, 2021 to discuss its fiscal 2020 financial results and provide a business update.



The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 1-855-979-6654 for U.S. callers or +44 20-3936-2999 for international callers and using entry code 094408. You may also pre-register for the event. A webcast of the call may be accessed here or on the Company's website at https://www.longeveron.com/.

An audio replay of the of the call will be available through April 6, 2021 and can be accessed here and by entering the access code: 40245, and will remain online for one year through March 30, 2022.

About Longeveron

Longeveron is a clinical stage biotechnology company developing cellular therapies for specific aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The Company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B™ cell-based therapy product ("Lomecel-B"), which is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells (MSCs) that are sourced from bone marrow of young, healthy adult donors. Longeveron believes that by using the same cells that promote tissue repair, organ maintenance, and immune system function, it can develop safe and effective therapies for some of the most difficult disorders associated with the aging process and other medical disorders. Longeveron is currently sponsoring Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in the following indications: Aging Frailty, Alzheimer's disease, the Metabolic Syndrome, Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), and hypoplastic left heart syndrome (HLHS). The Company's mission is to advance Lomecel-B and other cell-based product candidates into pivotal Phase 3 trials, with the goal of achieving regulatory approvals, subsequent commercialization and broad use by the healthcare community. Additional information about the Company is available at www.longeveron.com.

