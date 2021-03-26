Proactive news headlines including Creso Pharma, Australian Strategic Materials, Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals and Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers

Sydney, March 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

Creso Pharma Ltd (ASX:CPH) (FRA:1X8) has secured firm commitments from institutional, professional and sophisticated investors to raise up to A$18 million through the issue of around 94.7 million new fully paid ordinary shares at A$0.19 per share.

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd (ASX:ASM) (OTC:ASMMF) shares have headed upwards on news the company plans to boost its balance sheet with a A$65 million placement and up to A$41 million entitlement offer.

Paradigm Biopharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:PAR) has made the first major submission for its planned Pivotal study in subjects with pain associated with Knee Osteoarthritis (OA) by submitting an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Kangaroo Island Plantation Timbers Ltd (ASX:KPT) has hit a milestone in the harvest and marketing of its fire-damaged pine logs with 300 cubic metres loaded on a barge at Kingscote wharf to be shipped to a customer in South Korea.

Bass Metals Limited (ASX:BSM) (FRA:R2F) has signed a binding term sheet to acquire Blackearth SA, which holds an option to acquire the San Jorge Lithium Project in Argentina subject to a 30-day due diligence period.

Emyria Ltd (ASX:EMD) is poised for growth in 2021, with the expansion of its clinical service subsidiary Emerald Clinics, clinical trial planning underway and a strong financial outlook to pursue drug registrations.

