Gain Therapeutics Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters' Overallotment Option to Purchase Additional Shares

BETHESDA, Md., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gain Therapeutics, Inc. ("Gain") today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 3,636,364 shares of its common stock and full exercise of the underwriters' overallotment option to purchase 545,454 additional shares of common stock, at a public offering price of $11.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Gain from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Gain, were approximately $46 million.

Gain's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "GANX."

BTIG, LLC and Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. served as book-running managers for the offering. National Securities Corporation also acted as co-manager for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus may be obtained for free by visiting EDGAR on the Securities and Exchange Commission's (the "SEC") website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the final prospectus may be obtained for free from the offices of BTIG, LLC, Attn: Equity Capital Markets, 65 East 55th Street, New York, New York 10022, by telephone at (212) 593-7555 or by email at ProspectusDelivery@btig.com; Oppenheimer & Co. Inc, by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc, Attn: Syndicate Prospectus Department, 85 Broad Street, 26th Floor, New York, New York 10004, by telephone at (212) 667-8055, or by email at EquityProspectus@opco.com; or National Securities Corporation, by National Securities Corporation, Attn: Adrian Adderley, 200 Vesey Street, 25th Floor, New York, New York 10281, by telephone at (561) 981-1074, or by email at prospectusrequest@nationalsecurities.com.

The registration statement relating to this offering has been declared effective by the SEC on March 17, 2021. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc. is redefining drug discovery with its See-Tx™ target identification platform. By identifying and optimizing allosteric binding sites that have never before been targeted, Gain is unlocking new treatment options for difficult-to-treat disorders characterized by protein misfolding. In July 2020, Gain Therapeutics, Inc. completed a share exchange with Gain Therapeutics, SA, a Swiss corporation, whereby GT Gain Therapeutics SA became a wholly owned subsidiary of Gain Therapeutics, Inc.

Gain Therapeutics Investor Contact:

Daniel Ferry

LifeSci Advisors

+1 (617) 430-7576

daniel@lifesciadvisors.com

Gain Therapeutics Media Contact:

Cait Williamson, Ph.D.

LifeSci Communications

+1 (646) 751-4366

cait@lifescicomms.com







