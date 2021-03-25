 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Proactive news headlines including Alternus Energy Group, Vuzix Corporation, Bragg Gaming, Safe-T Group Ltd, HempFusion Wellness and Renforth Resources

Globe Newswire  
March 25, 2021 3:10pm   Comments
Share:

New York, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 

  • Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc (CSE:CNI) (OTC:CLGUF) powered Next Decentrum platform releases its Non-Fungible Tokens guide for global collectibles click here 
  • Empress Royalty Corp (CVE:EMPR)  closes previously announced bought deal public offering raising around C$15.75 million click here 
  • Alternus Energy Group PLC (OTC:ALT)  drives continued European expansion with completion of 15MWp capacity in Romania click here 
  • Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) (OTC:BRGGF) touts 75% revenue increase in 4Q, full year 2020 results as unique users increase click here 
  • BioHarvest Sciences Inc (CSE:BHSC) (OTC:CNVCF) (FRA:8MV) names global marketing expert and former Coca-Cola executive Scott McCune to its board of advisors click here 
  • Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) (FRA:40Y1) inks esports partnership deal with the NFL's Denver Broncos click here 
  • American Manganese Inc (CVE:AMY) (OTCQB:AMYZF) (FRA:2AM) awarded South Korean patent for its ground-breaking battery recycling technology awarded South Korean patent for its ground-breaking battery recycling technology click here 
  • Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) (TASE:SFET) partners with Philemon Security USA to distribute ZoneZero solution in North America click here 
  • Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) (FRA:V7XN) receives initial deployment order for its M400 Smart Glasses from healthcare and surgical training solutions provider click here 
  • WeedMD Inc (CVE:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FRA:4WE) debuts its first live resin extract product under the Pedro's Sweet Sativa brand click here 
  • Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) (FRA:2UE) to launch ArthroCBD soft gel capsules; CBD product applications made with VESIsorb technology in US click here 
  • HempFusion Wellness Inc (TSE:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FRA:8OO) completes its CBD pilot trial related to chronic inflammation click here 
  • Loncor Resources Inc (TSE:LN) (OTCQX:LONCF) (FRA:LO51) drills deepest hole on Adumbi deposit, revealing significant widths and gold grades in multiple zones click here 
  • Renforth Resources Inc (CSE:RFR) (OTCQB:RFHRF) (FRA:9RR) begins drilling at Victoria Nickel target click here 
  • Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEAMERICAN:MTA) (CVE:MTA) (FRA:X9C) bags another two royalties in Argentina and Kirkland Lake, Ontario click here 
  • GR Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:GRSL) (OTCQB:GRSLF) (FRA:GPE) expands high-grade silver-gold bulk tonnage zones at Plomosas mine area ahead of resource estimate click here 
  • Exro Technologies Inc (CVE:EXRO) (OTCQB:EXROF) (FRA:1O2) to commercialize system solutions with Heinzmann motor integration click here 
  • TomaGold Corporation (CVE:LOT) (OTC:TOGOF) (FRA:OTM) set to begin 10,000m drill program at Obalski next month as latest assays continue to show project's potential click here 
  • NetCents Technology Inc (CSE:NC) (FRA:26N) (OTCQB:NTTCF) sees a surge in new partner sign-ups and leads click here 
  • Plurilock Security Inc (CVE:PLUR) (OTCQB:PLCKF) inks OEM deal with Untangl to resell its cybersecurity offerings click here 
  • Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (TSE:CRDL) (OTCQX:CRTPF) gets 'Speculative Buy' rating as Leede Jones Gable initiates coverage click here


About Proactive

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive' s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive's network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

•           Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.

•           We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.

•           We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.

•           Our news coverage ranks high on the world's most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.

•           We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com