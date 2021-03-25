Proactive news headlines including Alternus Energy Group, Vuzix Corporation, Bragg Gaming, Safe-T Group Ltd, HempFusion Wellness and Renforth Resources
New York, March 25, 2021
- Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc (CSE:CNI) (OTC:CLGUF) powered Next Decentrum platform releases its Non-Fungible Tokens guide for global collectibles click here
- Empress Royalty Corp (CVE:EMPR) closes previously announced bought deal public offering raising around C$15.75 million click here
- Alternus Energy Group PLC (OTC:ALT) drives continued European expansion with completion of 15MWp capacity in Romania click here
- Bragg Gaming Group (TSE:BRAG) (OTC:BRGGF) touts 75% revenue increase in 4Q, full year 2020 results as unique users increase click here
- BioHarvest Sciences Inc (CSE:BHSC) (OTC:CNVCF) (FRA:8MV) names global marketing expert and former Coca-Cola executive Scott McCune to its board of advisors click here
- Esports Entertainment Group Inc (NASDAQ:GMBL) (FRA:40Y1) inks esports partnership deal with the NFL's Denver Broncos click here
- American Manganese Inc (CVE:AMY) (OTCQB:AMYZF) (FRA:2AM) awarded South Korean patent for its ground-breaking battery recycling technology awarded South Korean patent for its ground-breaking battery recycling technology click here
- Safe-T Group Ltd (NASDAQ:SFET) (TASE:SFET) partners with Philemon Security USA to distribute ZoneZero solution in North America click here
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI) (FRA:V7XN) receives initial deployment order for its M400 Smart Glasses from healthcare and surgical training solutions provider click here
- WeedMD Inc (CVE:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FRA:4WE) debuts its first live resin extract product under the Pedro's Sweet Sativa brand click here
- Heritage Cannabis Holdings Corp (CSE:CANN) (OTCQX:HERTF) (FRA:2UE) to launch ArthroCBD soft gel capsules; CBD product applications made with VESIsorb technology in US click here
- HempFusion Wellness Inc (TSE:CBD.U) (OTCQX:CBDHF) (FRA:8OO) completes its CBD pilot trial related to chronic inflammation click here
- Loncor Resources Inc (TSE:LN) (OTCQX:LONCF) (FRA:LO51) drills deepest hole on Adumbi deposit, revealing significant widths and gold grades in multiple zones click here
- Renforth Resources Inc (CSE:RFR) (OTCQB:RFHRF) (FRA:9RR) begins drilling at Victoria Nickel target click here
- Metalla Royalty & Streaming (NYSEAMERICAN:MTA) (CVE:MTA) (FRA:X9C) bags another two royalties in Argentina and Kirkland Lake, Ontario click here
- GR Silver Mining Ltd (CVE:GRSL) (OTCQB:GRSLF) (FRA:GPE) expands high-grade silver-gold bulk tonnage zones at Plomosas mine area ahead of resource estimate click here
- Exro Technologies Inc (CVE:EXRO) (OTCQB:EXROF) (FRA:1O2) to commercialize system solutions with Heinzmann motor integration click here
- TomaGold Corporation (CVE:LOT) (OTC:TOGOF) (FRA:OTM) set to begin 10,000m drill program at Obalski next month as latest assays continue to show project's potential click here
- NetCents Technology Inc (CSE:NC) (FRA:26N) (OTCQB:NTTCF) sees a surge in new partner sign-ups and leads click here
- Plurilock Security Inc (CVE:PLUR) (OTCQB:PLCKF) inks OEM deal with Untangl to resell its cybersecurity offerings click here
- Cardiol Therapeutics Inc (TSE:CRDL) (OTCQX:CRTPF) gets 'Speculative Buy' rating as Leede Jones Gable initiates coverage click here
