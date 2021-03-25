 Skip to main content

Verizon Communications to report earnings April 21, 2021

Globe Newswire  
March 25, 2021 10:30am   Comments
BASKING RIDGE, N.J., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. ((NYSE, NASDAQ:VZ) will report first quarter 2021 earnings on Wednesday, April 21.

The company will present results on a webcast beginning at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Access instructions and presentation materials, including Verizon's earnings news release and financial tables, will be available at 7:30 a.m. on Verizon's Investor Relations website, https://www.verizon.com/about/investors.

Verizon Communications Inc. ((NYSE, NASDAQ:VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world's leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers' demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON'S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:
Eric Wilkens
eric.wilkens@verizon.com
201.572.9317
@ericwilkens


