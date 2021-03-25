Video Games Market to Derive Growth from the Massive Investments towards Implementing Virtual Reality Concepts

Pune, India, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Video games have been in constant demand since the early 90s. The integration of technologically advanced concepts in video games has contributed to the increasing adoption of the product across the world. Recent technological advances have yielded a few exceptional products in recent times.

The global video games market will rise at a considerable pace driven by the massive investments in the integration of advanced concepts by major companies across the world. The increasing use of concepts such as AI and VR will emerge in favor of the growth of the market. The recent coronavirus outbreak has brought major businesses to a standstill. The rapid spread of the disease has urged governments to take strict measures. Due to travel bans, video game manufacturers are likely to take a huge hit in the coming years. The report includes the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the global video games market and discusses how major companies are coping with this.





According to a research by Fortune Business Insights, titled "Video Game Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Gamer Type (Extreme, Casual), By Device Type (Smart Phones, Tablets, Laptops, Consoles), By Platform Type (Online, Offline), By Age (Between 10 to 20, Between 21 to 35, Between 36 to 50, Between 51 to 65) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026," the market will benefit from the ease of availability of low-cost cloud platforms.

The use of concepts such as virtual reality and has enabled games with a real-time experience. The increasing demand for video games has encouraged several large scale companies as well as attracted newer start-ups over the past few decades. Accounting to the increasing product demand, investments have been pouring in this sector and this factor has also been pivotal to the growth of the overall video games market. Additionally, the increasing internet penetration, coupled with the availability of low cost cloud platforms will have a massive impact on the growth of the market in the foreseeable future.





Get Sample PDF Brochure with Impact of COVID19:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/video-game-market-102548





Google's Completes Acquisition of Typhoons Studio; Makes a Statement of Intent in the Gaming Industry

The report encompasses several factors that have contributed to the growth of the overall market in recent years. Among all factors, the increasing number of company mergers and acquisitions has made the highest impact on the growth of the market. In December 2019, Google announced that it has completed the acquisition of a game development studio ‘Typhoon.' Through this acquisition, Google has expressed its intent of penetrating in the gaming market across the world. Google's acquisition of Typhoon is a huge statement by the company and will come out as a mark of serious competition in the market. Accounting to the wide consumer base of the company, Google's latest acquisition will not just help the company but will have a massive impact on the growth of the overall video games market in the foreseeable future.





Asia Pacific to Emerge Dominant; Evolving Markets in Countries such as India and China to Aid Growth

The report analyses the latest market trends across five major regions, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Among all regions, the market in Asia Pacific is projected to emerge dominant in the coming years. The rising demand and adoption of video games in this region will bode well for the growth of the regional market. The evolving markets in regions such as India, China, and Japan will contribute to the growth of the market. The presence of several large scale companies will provide impetus to growth. Moreover, high investments by major companies in this region, towards the integration of advanced concepts will also emerge in favor of the growth of the market in this region. The market in North America will also witness considerable growth in the coming years owing to the increasing adoption of cloud-based servers by large-scale companies.





List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Global Video Games Market are:

Nvidia Corp.

Valve Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

Nintendo Co. Ltd.

Sony Computers Entertainment Inc.

Mad Catz

PlayJam

BlueStacks

Sony Computers Entertainment Inc.

Tencent Corp





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/video-game-market-102548





Key Industry Developments:

January 2020: Tancent has announced that it will be investing in ByteDance to enter into the core gaming.

Thanks to the TV series-based fans, two new Arifureta Shokugyou episodes have already been confirmed to be coming out, which were announced earlier. Arifureta Shokugyou de Sekai Saikyou season 2 is also expected to have the same six characters that were evident in the first season.





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Board Games Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Game Type (Monopoly, Scrabble, Chess, Others ), By Age Group (0-2 Years, 2-5 Years, 5-12 Years, Above 12 Years), By Sales Channel (Specialty Stores, Online Stores, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Others (Convenience Stores etc.)) And Regional Forecast 2021-2028

Gaming Laptop Market Size , Share & Industry Analysis, By Gamer Type (Hard Core, Casual), By Processor (i7, i9, i11, Others), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online) And Regional Forecast 2021-2028





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.





Phone:

US :+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Twitter: https://twitter.com/FBInsightPvtLtd



