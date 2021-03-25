MatriSys Bioscience Names Joyce Rico as Chief Medical Officer

LA JOLLA, Calif., March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MatriSys Bioscience, a company harnessing beneficial bacteria to treat inflammatory skin diseases, today announced the hiring of Joyce Rico, MD, MBA, FAAD, as Chief Medical Officer. Dr. Rico has over 20 years of experience in early and late-stage dermatology drug development, product launch, and drug safety.



"Joy's unique expertise in clinical development and regulatory strategy is a welcome addition to our team as we leverage our technology to transform the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases," commented Philippe Calais, PharmD PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of MatriSys. "Her contributions will be instrumental as MatriSys advances our groundbreaking pipeline of dermatology therapeutics."

"MatriSys is deeply committed to meet the needs of patients by harnessing beneficial bacteria to develop natural products for prescription applications," commented Dr. Rico. "I look forward to working with the MatriSys team to develop novel approaches for the millions of children and adults suffering from chronic skin diseases."

Dr. Rico's experience includes appointments as Chief Medical Officer (TeresBio, Inc, Arcutis Biotherapeutics and Novan Therapeutics) and Vice-President for Medical Sciences and Medical Affairs at Astellas. Dr. Rico holds a BS in Pharmacy from the University of Florida College of Pharmacy, an MD from the University of Florida College of Medicine, and an MBA from the Kellstadt Graduate School of Business.

About MatriSys Bioscience

MatriSys Bioscience is leading the discovery and clinical development of a novel class of biopharmaceuticals to transform the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases. Our groundbreaking technology platform identifies beneficial bacteria derived from healthy human skin to treat the millions of children and adults suffering from difficult to treat chronic skin diseases. In addition to our lead clinical program in patients with atopic dermatitis, we are also rapidly advancing therapeutics for acne and rosacea. www.matrisysbio.com





