Proactive news headlines including Nanoveu, Kingston Resources, Theta Gold Mines and Elixinol Global Ltd

Globe Newswire  
March 25, 2021 3:11am   Comments
Sydney, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:﻿﻿

  • Nanoveu Ltd (ASX:NVU) has soared on securing Nestlé Professional, a leader in out-of-home branded hot and cold beverage and food solutions, as a customer for its Nanoshield screen protectors. Click here 
  • Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) (FRA:RZZ) has moved to 100% ownership of the 3.6-million-ounce Misima Gold Project in PNG after completing all terms with former joint venture partner Pan Pacific Copper Co Ltd (PPC) to acquire the remaining 19% interest in the large-scale development project. Click here 
  • Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX:KWR) has made the final cash and share payment to Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) of $1.625 million cash and 10,833,333 ordinary shares to acquire 100% of the Menzies and Goongarrie gold projects. Click here 
  • Theta Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:TGM) (OTC:TGMGF) has entered an At-The-Market (ATM) subscription agreement with Acuity Capital, providing up to A$15 million of standby equity capital with the expiry date set for July 23, 2023. Click here 
  • ﻿Elixinol Global Ltd﻿ (ASX:EXL) (OTCQB:ELLXF) has been notified by the European Industrial Hemp Association (EIHA) that both full-spectrum and natural isolate products of EIHA's Novel Food Consortium partners can remain for sale on the UK market. Click here  
  • Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR) subsidiary Stealth Technologies has demonstrated the potential of its automation & robotics platform (AxV) for use in the multi-billion-dollar global agriculture sector. Click here  
  • Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) has started a 2,500-metre reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at Earaheedy Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Western Australia targeting large tonnage, flat-lying, near-surface sandstone-hosted zinc-lead deposits. Click here 

About Proactive  

With six offices on three continents and a team of experienced business journalists and broadcasters, Proactive works with innovative growth companies quoted on the world's major stock exchanges, helping executives engage intelligently with investors.

Proactive' s platform delivers the right message to the right audience, digitally and in real time, leveraging a range of media, investment research, digital investor targeting and website development services to support over 1,000 fast-growing companies globally.

Proactive's network reaches over 12 million engaged private, professional and institutional investors looking for opportunities.

•           Our written and video content is published on Proactive sites that collectively attract up to 10 million views per month.
•           We syndicate our content to hundreds of mainstream and specialist news sites that expand our reach into networks that can be difficult for press releases to penetrate.
•           We custom build corporate websites from the ground up, empowering clients and their brands with a modern online presence and the latest insight on effective SEO strategy.
•           Our news coverage ranks high on the world's most popular search platforms, and we can further amplify online presence and outreach with sophisticated digital investor targeting.
•           We help the world understand what makes companies stand out from the crowd with in-depth investment research from a team of experienced analysts.

For more information on how Proactive can help you make a difference, email us at action@proactiveinvestors.com


