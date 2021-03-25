Proactive news headlines including Nanoveu, Kingston Resources, Theta Gold Mines and Elixinol Global Ltd

Sydney, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:﻿﻿



Nanoveu Ltd (ASX:NVU) has soared on securing Nestlé Professional, a leader in out-of-home branded hot and cold beverage and food solutions, as a customer for its Nanoshield screen protectors. Click here

Kingston Resources Ltd (ASX:KSN) (FRA:RZZ) has moved to 100% ownership of the 3.6-million-ounce Misima Gold Project in PNG after completing all terms with former joint venture partner Pan Pacific Copper Co Ltd (PPC) to acquire the remaining 19% interest in the large-scale development project. Click here

Kingwest Resources Ltd (ASX:KWR) has made the final cash and share payment to Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX:HRZ) of $1.625 million cash and 10,833,333 ordinary shares to acquire 100% of the Menzies and Goongarrie gold projects. Click here

Theta Gold Mines Ltd (ASX:TGM) (OTC:TGMGF) has entered an At-The-Market (ATM) subscription agreement with Acuity Capital, providing up to A$15 million of standby equity capital with the expiry date set for July 23, 2023. Click here

﻿Elixinol Global Ltd﻿ (ASX:EXL) (OTCQB:ELLXF) has been notified by the European Industrial Hemp Association (EIHA) that both full-spectrum and natural isolate products of EIHA's Novel Food Consortium partners can remain for sale on the UK market. Click here

Strategic Elements Ltd (ASX:SOR) subsidiary Stealth Technologies has demonstrated the potential of its automation & robotics platform (AxV) for use in the multi-billion-dollar global agriculture sector. Click here

Rumble Resources Ltd (ASX:RTR) (FRA:20Z) has started a 2,500-metre reverse circulation (RC) drilling program at Earaheedy Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Western Australia targeting large tonnage, flat-lying, near-surface sandstone-hosted zinc-lead deposits. Click here

