INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TPCO, STAY, GNMK, WIFI; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ:TPCO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of Alden Global Capital. Under the terms of the agreement, Alden will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Tribune common stock not currently owned by Alden for $17.25 per share in cash. If you are a Tribune shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a joint venture between funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group for $19.50 per share in cash. If you are an Extended Stay shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Roche for $24.05 per share in cash. If you are a GenMark shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of Digital Colony Management, LLC for $14.00 per share in cash. If you are a Boingo shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

