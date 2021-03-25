 Skip to main content

INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TPCO, STAY, GNMK, WIFI; Shareholders Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm

Globe Newswire  
March 25, 2021 1:33am   Comments
NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate the following companies:

Tribune Publishing Company (NASDAQ:TPCO) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to affiliates of Alden Global Capital. Under the terms of the agreement, Alden will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Tribune common stock not currently owned by Alden for $17.25 per share in cash. If you are a Tribune shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a joint venture between funds managed by Blackstone Real Estate Partners and Starwood Capital Group for $19.50 per share in cash. If you are an Extended Stay shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Roche for $24.05 per share in cash. If you are a GenMark shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to an affiliate of Digital Colony Management, LLC for $14.00 per share in cash. If you are a Boingo shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:
Halper Sadeh LLP
Daniel Sadeh, Esq.
Zachary Halper, Esq.
(212) 763-0060
sadeh@halpersadeh.com
zhalper@halpersadeh.com  


