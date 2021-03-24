 Skip to main content

FedNat Announces Annual Shareholder Meeting on May 27, 2021

Globe Newswire  
March 24, 2021 4:05pm   Comments
SUNRISE, Fla., March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FedNat Holding Company (NASDAQ:FNHC), a regional insurance holding company, announced today that its Board of Directors has set the date of the Company's 2021 annual meeting of shareholders for May 27, 2021. The meeting, which will be held in a web-based virtual format, will be held at 11 AM (ET). Shareholders of record as of the close of business on April 1, 2021 will be entitled to vote at the annual meeting.

About the Company

FedNat is a regional insurance holding company that controls substantially all aspects of the insurance underwriting, distribution and claims processes through our subsidiaries and contractual relationships with independent agents and general agents. The Company, through our wholly owned subsidiaries including FedNat Insurance Company, Maison Insurance Company, and Monarch National Insurance Company, is focused on providing homeowners insurance in Florida, Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, South Carolina and Mississippi. More information is available at https://www.fednat.com/investor-relations/.


Contacts

Michael H. Braun, CEO (954) 308-1322

Ronald Jordan, CFO (954) 308-1363

Bernard Kilkelly, Investor Relations (954) 308-1409,

or investorrelations@fednat.com

Primary Logo

View Comments and Join the Discussion!
 
