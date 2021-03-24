HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Investigating Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) For Possible Securities Law Violations, Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact Its Attorneys

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman invites Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) investors with significant losses to submit your losses now. The firm is investigating possible securities law violations and certain investors may have valuable claims.



The investigation focuses on the accuracy of Acadia's disclosures concerning its supplemental new drug application ("sNDA") for NUPLAZID® (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with dementia-related psychosis ("DRP").

On Jul. 20, 2020, Acadia announced the U.S. FDA accepted for filing the sNDA. The company also reassured investors "[t]he FDA has also informed the company that it has not identified any potential review issues at this point in their evaluation and at this time they are not planning to hold an Advisory Committee meeting."

But on Mar. 8, 2021, Acadia shocked its shareholders when it announced that on Mar. 3, 2021 the FDA informed the company that during review of the sNDA the agency identified deficiencies that preclude discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time.

Analysts were stunned by this news. RBC Capital Markets analyst Gregory Renza reportedly said that after receiving the notice on Mar. 3 and "a subsequent five days of ghosting," he now expects the FDA to issue a Complete Response Letter rejecting Acadia's application.

In response to these disclosures, Acadia's share price fell $20.76, or 45%, in a single trading day, on unusually heavy trading volume.

"We're focused on investors' losses and whether Acadia may have misled investors by concealing FDA-related review risks for the sNDA," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Acadia should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email ACAD@hbsslaw.com.

