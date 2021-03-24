EH APRIL 19 DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Alerts Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang Holdings Limited – EH

NEW YORK, March 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) between December 12, 2019 and February 16, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period").

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=ehang-holdings-limited&id=2590

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the April 19, 2021 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that- the Company's purported regulatory approvals in Europe and North American for its EH216 were for use as a drone, and not for carrying passengers; its relationship with its purported primary customer is a sham; EHang has only collected on a fraction of its reported sales since its ADS began trading on NASDAQ in December 2019; the Company's manufacturing facilities were practically empty and lacked evidence of advanced manufacturing equipment or employees; and as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

